Planning to vote in person this year? What Illinois voters should know before heading to the polls.

Early voting in Illinois is underway. While a record-setting number of people have applied for a mail-in ballot in Illinois, scores of voters across the state have ventured out of their homes to cast an in-person ballot for the Nov. 3 general election.From Cairo to Galena, nearly 120,000 voters across Illinois have cast an in-person ballot at early voting sites and nearly 258,000 of more than 2 million applicants had returned ballots by mail. Many more early voting polling sites are set to become available in the coming weeks: in Chicago, locations in each of the city’s 50 wards open Oct. 14; and suburban Cook County, which opened a handful of early voting sites on Wednesday, will expand voting to more than 50 sites Oct. 19. Whether you’re a longtime voter, or new to the process, voting can be confusing. Here’s what you need to know when heading to the polls this year.