In Plainville, Scooby-Doo Christmas house goes all out for a cause

Quirkiness is a Christmastime tradition outside Mark and April Blethen’s Plainville home, where Santa decorations and thousands of lights are overshadowed by bigger-than-life renditions of Shaggy, Daphne and the rest of the Scooby-Doo gang.This year, visitors get a special treat: The Blethens have created a winding trail through the holiday decorations in their yard, and the public is welcome to walk through - with appropriate social distancing, of course.