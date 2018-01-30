PJ Whelihan founder, Boston restaurant owner place a friendly wager on Super Bowl

Nothing quite like a friendly wager, especially when it comes to the Super Bowl.

Restaurateur Bob Platzer, founder of P.J. Whelihan’s, and Nick Varano of Boston steakhouse STRIP by Strega have made a bet:

Here how it will work:

* When the Eagles win (OK, if): Varano will send down enough Boston cream pies and lobster rolls to feed a group of 20 and he’ll have to wear an Eagles jersey Monday.

* If, and that’s a big if, the Patriots win: P.J. Whelihan’s will supply Varano with a Philly-style tailgate and Platzer will sport a Patriots jersey Monday.

P.J. Whelihan's is also once again the official provider of wings for WIP's Wing Bowl, one of Philly’s more unusual traditions. Just before the Super Bowl every year since 1993, hearty contestants gather to see who can eat the most wings the fastest. The restaurant chain will be providing 10,000 wings for the event.

P.J. Whelihan’s has four Valley locations, serving tavern and pub fare (and known for their wings). STRIP by Strega is a modern steakhouse/high-end lounge in Boston.

