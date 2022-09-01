PJ’s Coffee Welcomes Fall with Pumpkin, Spice and Everything Nice

Famous authentically fresh coffee brand brings back seasonal drinks worth falling for

New Orleans, LA ( RestaurantNews.com ) PJ’s Coffee is toasting to the end of summer with the return of its fan-favorite flavors of autumn ­– with the classic taste of New Orleans – for a limited time only.

Now through Oct. 31, guests can immerse themselves in the full sweater weather experience with these fall classics:

Pumpkin Latte – PJ’s Signature Espresso Dolce with any choice of steamed milk, sweetened with a full-bodied Pumpkin sauce and dusted with cinnamon. Price starts at $4.30.

– PJ’s Signature Espresso Dolce with any choice of steamed milk, sweetened with a full-bodied Pumpkin sauce and dusted with cinnamon. Price starts at $4.30. Pumpkin Sweet Cold Foam – PJ’s Original Cold Brew with a sweetened Pumpkin sauce stirred in, embellished with Pumpkin Sweet Cold Foam and lightly garnished with real cinnamon. Price starts at $4.30.

– PJ’s Original Cold Brew with a sweetened Pumpkin sauce stirred in, embellished with Pumpkin Sweet Cold Foam and lightly garnished with real cinnamon. Price starts at $4.30. S’mores Velvet Ice – PJ’s Signature Cold Brew Espresso Dolce blended with any choice of chilled milk, flavored with mocha powder and toasted marshmallow syrup. Reminiscent of the campfire-favorite dessert, it’s topped with a blizzard of whipped cream, dusted with graham cracker crumbs and drizzled in a decadent Hershey’s Chocolate sauce. Price starts at $5.05.

To make the refreshing arrival of autumn even sweeter, guests can get cozy with PJ’s signature flavored coffee, inspired by one of New Orleans’ most famous desserts, Bananas Foster. Available as a hot coffee or cold brew while supplies last, Bananas Foster features flavors of vanilla ice cream, ripe banana, brown sugar, rum and just a touch of cinnamon.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the fall season with our delicious – and a little bit decadent – drinks that make our guests feel at home,” said PJ’s Coffee Vice President of Brand Strategy Reid Nolte. “Experience is everything at PJ’s Coffee, and with the holidays quickly approaching, our warm and friendly staff is ready to get everyone in the festive spirit by serving up some of our favorite autumn treats.”

Perfectly paired with the coffeehouse’s fresh pastries – including PJ’s famous house-made, New Orleans-style beignets available in select locations – these classic flavors are sure to conjure up nostalgic memories that embody the arrival of fall. To find a PJ’s Coffee location near you, visit pjscoffee.com .

About PJ’s Coffee

Since its inception in 1978, PJ’s Coffee has set out to show that its coffee is the best in the business. Founded by Phyllis Jordan, a pioneer in the coffee industry, and owned and operated by New Orleans natives and brothers, Paul, Steven, and Scott Ballard since 2008, the company has stuck true to that mission and its New Orleans roots. So why is PJ’s Coffee better? Because its coffee comes from the top Arabica beans available, made using superior roasting techniques in small batches and everyone at PJ’s is passionate about the art of coffeemaking. From its roasters to baristas to bakers, everyone understands that the ‘Soul of Coffee’ is how it brings people together. It’s why PJ’s Coffee serves a wide variety of hot, iced and frozen coffee beverages, as well as organic tea and fresh breakfast pastries, including its New Orleans-style beignets. PJ’s Original Cold Brew

Ice Coffee is brewed daily using a special cold-drip process that protects the flavor and strength of the beans, while producing a coffee that is two-thirds less acidic. PJ’s Velvet Ice® and Granita’s are frozen and blended beverage options that capture the distinct flavors of coffee or tea in a cold, smooth drink. And all of PJ’s flavored coffees offer no additional calories thanks to carefully selected flavor ingredients and techniques. The diverse menu comes together with a simple goal – to help people connect over a coffee, tea or beignet and get a distinct taste of New Orleans! With more than 145 operating stores, including four international locations, PJ’s Coffee continues to grow in the U.S. and abroad. For more information or to purchase your favorite flavor, visit pjscoffee.com or follow PJ’s Coffee on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter .

Contact:

Mario Zavala

Champion

214-693-4964

mzavala@championmgt.com

The post PJ’s Coffee Welcomes Fall with Pumpkin, Spice and Everything Nice first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.