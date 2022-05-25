PJ’s Coffee Remembers Our Fallen Soldiers this Memorial Day

New Orleans-born coffeehouse to display a Missing Man Table at all PJ’s locations on May 30

New Orleans, LA ( RestaurantNews.com ) PJ’s Coffee is committed to recognizing the brave soldiers who serve our country, and this Memorial Day, the New Orleans-born coffeehouse is honoring those who died on the front lines through the Missing Man Table initiative.

On Monday, May 30, all PJ’s Coffee locations nationwide will salute our nation’s heroes by reserving a table in honor of fallen, missing or imprisoned military service members.

“PJ’s Coffee is dedicated to giving back to our nation’s heroes for the brave sacrifices they and their families have made for our freedom,” said PJ’s Coffee President and U.S. Army Veteran Peter Boylan. “As a veteran myself, one day simply isn’t enough to pay tribute to our fallen soldiers who are never forgotten. In addition to our memorial table, PJ’s actively seeks out qualified veteran franchisees to join the PJ’s family year-round. We encourage new and existing guests to join us this Memorial Day at any of our locations across the country in honoring our fallen, missing or imprisoned military service members and their families.”

PJ’s Coffee is a proud member of the International Franchise Association VetFran , offering qualified veterans a 20% discount on the initial franchise fee. The New Orleans-born coffeehouse also hosts an annual Veteran Franchise Giveaway – an open call to U.S. veterans that provides one winner a free franchise license valued at $35,000. To learn more about PJ’s Coffee’s veteran initiatives, visit pjsfranchise.com/why-us/veterans .

PJ’s Coffee utilizes only the top 1% of Arabica beans, sourcing 14 origin coffees from Sumatra to Ethiopia, Colombia to Papua New Guinea. PJ’s Coffee carries a complete line of espresso-based beverages, flavored coffee, and award-winning Original Cold Brew

iced coffee, as well as a variety of food options. Fresh-baked pastries and desserts are available during multiple day parts. PJ’s Coffee is the industry leader in sourcing methods, from farm to cup, with a focus in supporting sustainability. To learn more about PJ’s Coffee or to find a location near you, visit pjscoffee.com .

About PJ’s Coffee

Phyllis Jordan, a pioneer in the coffee industry, founded PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans in 1978, and demonstrated that better beans, superior roasting techniques, and pure passion for the art of coffeemaking mattered. In 2008, the company was purchased by New Orleans natives and brothers, Paul, Steven, and Scott Ballard. PJ’s Coffee serves a wide variety of hot, iced and frozen coffee beverages using only the top 1% of Arabica beans, as well as organic tea and fresh breakfast pastries. PJ’s Original Cold Brew

Ice Coffee is brewed daily using a special cold-drip process that protects the flavor and strength of the beans, while producing a coffee that is two-thirds less acidic – a process and technique developed by its founder and used for more than 40 years at all PJ’s locations. Bags of whole bean coffee and single serve cups of PJ’s Coffee are available for sale in-store and online. With more than 145 operating stores, including four international locations, PJ’s Coffee continues to grow in the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit pjscoffee.com or follow PJ’s Coffee on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter .

