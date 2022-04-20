PJ’s Coffee Prepares to Bring a Cup of New Orleans to the Rio Grande Valley

New Orleans-born coffeehouse seeks 12 local team members ahead of McAllen debut in May

McAllen, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) PJ’s Coffee is bringing its portfolio of authentically fresh roasts inspired by the world-famous French Quarter to the Valley!

This May, the New Orleans-born coffeehouse will open its doors at 3732 Pecan Blvd. in McAllen. The coffeehouse will feature a drive-thru for locals to quickly grab their morning fuel, and a warm and inviting dine-in space where guests can gather with family and friends. McAllen’s new PJ’s Coffee will offer a wide variety of hot, iced and frozen coffee beverages, as well as organic tea and fresh breakfast pastries, including its hot and pillowy, house-made beignets.

“As Valley natives, we couldn’t be more excited to bring PJ’s one-of-a-kind coffee, pastries and desserts served in an atmosphere as unique as New Orleans to McAllen,” said Franchisee Marcus Villareal. “We’ve found the perfect spot for McAllen’s first PJ’s, super close to South Texas College. As we prepare to open in May, we are looking for passionate individuals to join our team and help us serve PJ’s authentically fresh promise to the community.”

In preparation for its soft opening next month, PJ’s Coffee is seeking up to 12 local team members for all positions to help serve its superior roasts with genuine hospitality. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply online at pjscoffee.com/careers . When PJ’s Coffee opens its doors in McAllen, it will mark the second in the Rio Grande Valley and 15th in Texas.

PJ’s Coffee utilizes only the top 1% of Arabica beans, sourcing 14 origin coffees from Sumatra to Ethiopia, Colombia to Papua New Guinea. PJ’s Coffee carries a complete line of espresso-based beverages, flavored coffee, and award-winning Original Cold Brew

iced coffee, as well as a variety of food options. Fresh-baked pastries and desserts are available during multiple day parts. PJ’s Coffee is the industry leader in sourcing methods, from farm to cup, with a focus in supporting sustainability. To learn more about PJ’s Coffee or to find a location near you, visit pjscoffee.com .

About PJ’s Coffee

Phyllis Jordan, a pioneer in the coffee industry, founded PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans in 1978, and demonstrated that better beans, superior roasting techniques, and pure passion for the art of coffeemaking mattered. In 2008, the company was purchased by New Orleans natives and brothers, Paul, Steven, and Scott Ballard. PJ’s Coffee serves a wide variety of hot, iced and frozen coffee beverages using only the top 1% of Arabica beans, as well as organic tea and fresh breakfast pastries. PJ’s Original Cold Brew

Ice Coffee is brewed daily using a special cold-drip process that protects the flavor and strength of the beans, while producing a coffee that is two-thirds less acidic – a process and technique developed by its founder and used for more than 40 years at all PJ’s locations. Bags of whole bean coffee and single serve cups of PJ’s Coffee are available for sale in-store and online. With more than 145 operating stores, including four international locations, PJ’s Coffee continues to grow in the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit pjscoffee.com or follow PJ’s Coffee on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter .

