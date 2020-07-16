PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans Reports Strong Mid-Year Franchise Development Returns

National Coffeehouse Franchise Accepted 11 Franchise Agreements Since March

New Orleans, LA ( RestaurantNews.com ) PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans announced its mid-year franchise development numbers on July 14, 2020, accepting a total 11 franchise agreements that have or will result in 15 new franchise locations.

Despite the complications and concerns stemming from the current COVID-19 pandemic, the New Orleans-based coffeehouse has sustained impressive growth momentum throughout 2020 – opening six new locations since March. Eight more are scheduled to open their doors and begin brewing within the next 75 days.

Among the eight new franchisees soon to open is Bobby Mounts: winner of PJ’s 2019 Veteran Franchise License Giveaway. Mounts is set to open his doors in Ruston later this month.

Of the 11 new franchise agreements, nine of them come from franchisees in pioneering markets for the brand. These markets are McKinney (Texas), Platte City (Missouri), Columbus (Georgia), Addison (Texas), Orlando (Florida), Columbia (South Carolina), Palmview (Texas), Pensacola (Florida), and Dallas (Texas).

Additionally, as it relates to COVID-19, all PJ’s Coffee locations are operating in compliance with and staying up-to-date on local and state guidelines.

“The coffee industry has proven to be resilient once again, and our numbers show it,” said Vice President of Franchise Development Ryan Stansbury. “Our brand’s southern hospitality is contagious, and we search for franchisees who share that same goodwill and unparalleled passion for coffee making for as we do. That’s part of the reason we’ve continue to attract franchise candidates and open new businesses despite the current economic climate.”

Currently, PJ’s has 117 open stores throughout the continental United States and anticipates that total to climb to 125 by end of August.

PJ’s Coffee serves a wide variety of iced, hot, cold brew, frozen and nitro-infused coffees using only the top one percent of Arabica beans. Pioneered by Founder Phyllis Jordan, PJ’s famous iced coffees are brewed daily using a unique, cold-drip process that protects the flavor and strength of the high-quality beans while producing a coffee that is two thirds less acidic. The coffeehouse also serves organic tea and fresh breakfast pastries.

A prospective franchisee can expect a total investment range between $190,775 – $391,000 for non-traditional franchise units and $200,775 – $582,000 for traditional units. The operating model and menu are adaptable to any environment with different options including kiosks and free-standing locations with a drive-thru, ranging from a few hundred square feet up to 2200 square feet. PJ’s Coffee offers a proven franchise structure with strategic corporate support .

For more information about PJ’s Coffee franchise opportunities and to request your free franchise information booklet, please visit www.pjsfranchise.com .

About PJ’s Coffee

PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans was founded in 1978 by Phyllis Jordan, a pioneer in the coffee industry. The coffeehouse was acquired by Ballard Brands in 2008 which was spearheaded by brothers Paul, Scott and Steve Ballard. The New Orleans-based coffeehouse demonstrates that better beans, superior roasting techniques, and pure passion for the art of coffee-making matter. The brand serves a wide variety of hot, iced and frozen coffee beverages using only the top one percent of Arabica beans, as well as organic tea and fresh breakfast pastries. With 42 years as an established brand, it continues to remain an authentic coffeehouse with a New Orleans spirit. PJ’s Coffee has 117 locations open and operating nationally and internationally.