PJ’s Coffee Hosts Systemwide HeartGift Fundraiser

New Orleans, LA ( RestaurantNews.com ) PJ’s Coffee is continuing its commitment to community involvement with the launch of its HeartGift Campaign.

Now through April 30, the New Orleans-born coffeehouse is inviting guests at its 145 locations systemwide to make a $1, $3, or $5 donation to the HeartGift Campaign. All of the proceeds from this campaign will be donated to Yohanan, a six-year-old girl from Ethiopia that needs life-saving heart surgery.

Yohanan was diagnosed over a year ago with a large Atrial Septal Defect (ASD). The surgery required to help Yohanan isn’t available in Ethiopia, so HeartGift uses donations to cover the $25,000 surgery in partnership with Children’s Hospital of New Orleans.

“We’re honored to continue our partnership with HeartGift,” said Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Leslie Monson. “We’ve partnered with HeartGift since 2018. Our goal is to raise $25,000 to cover Yohanan’s surgery in order to help ensure she enjoys a healthy future. We’re extremely grateful for our generous customers and franchisees. This fundraiser and future donation wouldn’t be possible without their support.”

HeartGift Foundation is a nonprofit organization that provides life-saving congenital heart defect surgery to children living in parts of the world without access to adequate medical care. Established in 2000, HeartGift began its work in Austin, Texas and now has chapters in multiple cities. Since its founding, HeartGift has cared for more than 600 children from over 35 countries. For more information about HeartGift, visit heartgift.org .

PJ’s Coffee guests will have the opportunity to make a HeartGift donation after they order. To find a PJ’s Coffee near you, visit pjscoffee.com .

About PJ’s Coffee

Phyllis Jordan, a pioneer in the coffee industry, founded PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans in 1978, and demonstrated that better beans, superior roasting techniques, and pure passion for the art of coffeemaking mattered. In 2008, the company was purchased by New Orleans natives and brothers, Paul, Steven, and Scott Ballard. PJ’s Coffee serves a wide variety of hot, iced and frozen coffee beverages using only the top 1% of Arabica beans, as well as organic tea and fresh breakfast pastries. PJ’s Original Cold Brew

Ice Coffee is brewed daily using a special cold-drip process that protects the flavor and strength of the beans, while producing a coffee that is two-thirds less acidic – a process and technique developed by its founder and used for more than 40 years at all PJ’s locations. Bags of whole bean coffee and single serve cups of PJ’s Coffee are available for sale in-store and online. With more than 145 operating stores, including four international locations, PJ’s Coffee continues to grow in the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit pjscoffee.com or follow PJ’s Coffee on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter .

