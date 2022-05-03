PJ’s Coffee Celebrates Grand Opening of Second San Antonio Shop

New Orleans-born coffeehouse to offer 10% discount for military service and first responders and FREE beignets on May 5

San Antonio, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) PJ’s Coffee fans in North San Antonio will soon be able to enjoy authentically fresh roasts inspired by the world-famous French Quarter when the popular coffeehouse opens its second local shop on Thursday, May 5!

Located at 19739 IH 10 West near Camp Bullis, the new coffeehouse will celebrate its grand opening by offering 10% off for all military service and first responders! Additionally, guests who visit the new PJ’s on May 5 will receive a FREE beignet – prepared fresh in-house and dusted with powdered sugar. To keep the celebration going, from May 5-12, guests can upsize any drink from a small to medium or medium to large with no charge!

“We can’t wait to open our doors on Thursday and serve even more of the San Antonio community PJ’s direct trade coffee,” said Co-Owner Deborah Bomba. “There isn’t anything that compares to PJ’s true farm-to-cup experience in the area, so we’re excited to serve the freshest, most delicious cup of coffee we possibly can deliver. We’re located right by Camp Bullis and can’t wait to become a go-to destination for U.S. Army members to get their fuel for the day. We look forward to celebrating with new and existing fans alike throughout our opening week with free upsizes for guests to enjoy even more of PJ’s delicious, one-of-a-kind beverages.”

PJ’s second San Antonio shop will be open every day from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. To learn more, visit locations.pjscoffee.com/tx/sanantonio .

PJ’s Coffee utilizes only the top 1% of Arabica beans, sourcing 14 origin coffees from Sumatra to Ethiopia, Colombia to Papua New Guinea. PJ’s Coffee carries a complete line of espresso-based beverages, flavored coffee, and award-winning Original Cold Brew

iced coffee, as well as a variety of food options. Fresh-baked pastries and desserts are available during multiple day parts. PJ’s Coffee is the industry leader in sourcing methods, from farm to cup, with a focus in supporting sustainability. To learn more about PJ’s Coffee or to find a location near you, visit pjscoffee.com .

About PJ’s Coffee

Phyllis Jordan, a pioneer in the coffee industry, founded PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans in 1978, and demonstrated that better beans, superior roasting techniques, and pure passion for the art of coffeemaking mattered. In 2008, the company was purchased by New Orleans natives and brothers, Paul, Steven, and Scott Ballard. PJ’s Coffee serves a wide variety of hot, iced and frozen coffee beverages using only the top 1% of Arabica beans, as well as organic tea and fresh breakfast pastries. PJ’s Original Cold Brew

Ice Coffee is brewed daily using a special cold-drip process that protects the flavor and strength of the beans, while producing a coffee that is two-thirds less acidic – a process and technique developed by its founder and used for more than 40 years at all PJ’s locations. Bags of whole bean coffee and single serve cups of PJ’s Coffee are available for sale in-store and online. With more than 145 operating stores, including four international locations, PJ’s Coffee continues to grow in the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit pjscoffee.com or follow PJ’s Coffee on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter .

Contact:

Kathryn Ward

Champion

972-930-9933

kward@championmgt.com

The post PJ’s Coffee Celebrates Grand Opening of Second San Antonio Shop first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.