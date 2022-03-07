PJ’s Coffee Brings Back Fan-Favorite Honey Macadamia Nut Beverages

Honey Macadamia Velvet Ice, Honey Macadamia Sweet Cold Foam Cold Brew and Honey Oat Milk Latte now available at New Orleans-born coffeehouse

New Orleans, LA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Committed to offering a unique, authentically fresh coffee experience, PJ’s Coffee is reintroducing a line of lightly sweet and decadent beverages starring honey macadamia nut.

Starting today, guests of the New Orleans-born coffeehouse can once again explore the rich, buttery flavor of macadamia nuts with the sweet finish of honey in the return of these beloved seasonal drinks:

Honey Macadamia Velvet Ice – Honey Macadamia Cold Brew concentrate, choice of milk, vanilla frappe powder, and ice blended and topped with whipped cream for a delicious and refreshing spring treat.

Honey Macadamia Sweet Cold Foam Cold Brew – PJ's seasonal honey macadamia cold brew, paired with honey sweetener and topped with honey infused sweet cold foam that will keep you buzzin' all day.

Honey Oat Milk Latte – A traditional PJ's Latte made with steamed oat milk and Honey Sweetener for a delicious, non-dairy espresso beverage.

“Being authentically fresh is what permeates our entire business,” said PJ’s Vice President of Brand Strategy Reid Nolte. “It’s not only about the freshness of our coffee beans, it’s also about our continued menu innovation – keeping our variety of options fresh and in-season. They’re the perfect blend of sweet and salty for a luxurious taste, so we’re confident these will quickly become a hit once again.”

PJ’s Coffee utilizes only the top 1% of Arabica beans, sourcing 14 origin coffees from Sumatra to Ethiopia, Colombia to Papua New Guinea. PJ’s Coffee carries a complete line of espresso-based beverages, flavored coffee, and award-winning Original Cold Brew

iced coffee, as well as a variety of food options. Fresh-baked pastries and desserts are available during multiple day parts. PJ’s Coffee is the industry leader in sourcing methods, from farm to cup, with a focus in supporting sustainability. To learn more about PJ’s Coffee or to find a location near you, visit pjscoffee.com .

PJ’s Coffee: A New Orleans Original.

About PJ’s Coffee

Phyllis Jordan, a pioneer in the coffee industry, founded PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans in 1978, and demonstrated that better beans, superior roasting techniques, and pure passion for the art of coffeemaking mattered. In 2008, the company was purchased by New Orleans natives and brothers, Paul, Steven, and Scott Ballard. PJ’s Coffee serves a wide variety of hot, iced and frozen coffee beverages using only the top 1% of Arabica beans, as well as organic tea and fresh breakfast pastries. PJ’s Original Cold Brew

Ice Coffee is brewed daily using a special cold-drip process that protects the flavor and strength of the beans, while producing a coffee that is two-thirds less acidic – a process and technique developed by its founder and used for more than 40 years at all PJ’s locations. Bags of whole bean coffee and single serve cups of PJ’s Coffee are available for sale in-store and online. With more than 145 operating stores, including four international locations, PJ’s Coffee continues to grow in the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit pjscoffee.com or follow PJ’s Coffee on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter .

