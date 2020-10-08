Pizza with a Twist Brings New Life to Pizza Market Through Explosive Franchise Growth

Sacramento, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Pizza with a Twist , a national pizza chain with Indian flavor influences, has seen explosive growth over the past month, adding five new franchise locations to its network.

Formally known as Chicago’s Pizza with a Twist, Pizza with a Twist is expanding quickly. “Currently we have 50 locations in operation and have 25 more underway,” stated Harpreet Dahyia, Founder and Owner.

Three of the new locations are on the West Coast in California. The Manteca, CA location was signed by Kuldeep Singh and Amrinder Singh. Pizza with a Twist in Berkeley, CA will be opened by Manish Sondhi, Nitan Sondhi, and Tariq Khan. Jaspal Padam signed for the third California location in Fremont. A fourth location has been opened in Salt Lake City, Utah by Simar Walia. “Our goal here is to be the next big pizza chain. Every person on our team has been incredible in making this goal a reality,” asserted Dahyia. This week, a fifth location was signed for by Rohut Kumar and Dhuval Kumar Patel in Pineville, North Carolina.

International expansion has seen significant growth as well. The very first franchise in Canada is situated in Southern Ontario, in Brampton. This location officially opened its doors in September. Even Indonesia will have the opportunity to Taste the Twist

, with a Bali franchise expected to launch late this month.

Pizza with a Twist features a cutting-edge menu laden with Indian flavor influences. The concept fits well into most markets, merging the familiarity of the pizza restaurant atmosphere with an innovative menu. All meat is GMO-free, and the menu features several vegan, gluten-free, and new flavors. Interested franchise candidates should visit https://www.chicagospizzatwist.com/resources/franchise for more information.

About Pizza with a Twist

Pizza with a Twist is an international pizza chain. With locally sourced ingredients and premium quality GMO-Free meat, the menu is filled with vegan, gluten-free and traditional Indian twists of flavors. To find a Pizza with a Twist near you, visit their website at https://www.chicagospizzatwist.com/home .

Media Contact:

Harpreet Dahyia

harpreetdahyia@chicagospizzatwist.com

The post Pizza with a Twist Brings New Life to Pizza Market Through Explosive Franchise Growth first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.