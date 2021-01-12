Kevin Pang, Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Pizza shop permanently closes after more than 25 years in Bethlehem

January 12, 2021 | 1:45pm
From www.mcall.com
By
Ryan Kneller
Kevin Pang, Chicago Tribune

A longstanding pizza shop has served its last pie in north Bethlehem.