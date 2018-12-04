Pizza, Pasta and Everything Italian at No. 10 Restaurant

No. 10 Restaurant is the collaboration of restaurateur Emanuele Romani and Italian football player Alessandro Del Piero.

Spacecraft designed the upscale 4,100 square foot eatery with deep brown comfy leather circular booths, gold dome lighting, a marble bar and al fresco patio.

Chefs Nick Parker and Fabio Ugoletti are in the kitchen preparing regional Italian dishes.

Antipastos include caprese salad; oysters, charred octopus, tuna tartare, caviar, scallops with passion fruit and fennel and wonderful cheese and cured meat boards.

Pizzas are large and include cheese and white truffle; squash blossom, black truffle and burrata; mushroom and tomato; ham and arugula and a seafood pizza with shrimp, calamari, chili and tomatoes.

Pastas include lasagna with Bolognese; lobster with pesto; squash ravioli with sausage and mushroom; linguini with octopus ragu; gnocchi with clams and shrimp and pappardelle with lamb ragu.

Mains include a Mediterranean sea base in parchment; rib eye with roasted potatoes; scallops with cauliflower; duck with polenta and foie gras; whole lobster and lamb chops with eggplant caponata.

The standout sides include eggplant parmigian, cheese polenta, spaghetti squash and roasted potatoes. Desserts are also outstanding and include artisan gelato and sorbet; tiramisu; a chocolate sphere with white, dark and milk semifreddo, meringue and chocolate sauce; bombolini with passion fruit and Nutella and a baba with Chantilly cream, rum and tropical fruit.

The cocktail menu includes a wide variety of tasty libations, such as The Chanel with lavender bitters, rum, agave and lime; the No. 10 with vodka, Irish crème, vanilla and chocolate bitters and the Gatsby with vodka, cassis, lemon, thyme and prosecco.

No. 10 Restaurant is a perfect spot for a friendly gathering, celebration, romantic date night or just to satisfy a craving for great Italian cuisine.