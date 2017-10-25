Pizza Inn Spices Up Its Menu With New Pumpkin Pizzert

Special holiday dessert available at all locations through Dec. 24

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) With fall in full swing, Pizza Inn is (pumpkin) spicing up the menu with its all-new Pumpkin Pizzert.

Beginning today, guests can fulfill all of their pumpkin needs with this specialty pizzert – pumpkin and cinnamon, topped with a brown sugar streusel mix and a sweet white icing drizzle.

“We’re always looking for new seasonal recipes to add to our buffet in order to keep things fresh and exciting for our guests,” said Denise Pedini, Executive Vice President of Marketing. “You can’t celebrate fall without indulging in some pumpkin spice, which is why we created the Pumpkin Pizzert. This delicious combination of fall flavors is the perfect way to end your meal on a sweet note.”

This holiday special is only available through Dec. 24, so be sure to visit your favorite Pizza Inn buffet to indulge in this sweet treat before the season is over. There are 95 Pizza Inn buffet restaurants system-wide. For the restaurant nearest you, and more information on the entire menu, visit pizzainn.com.

About Pizza Inn

Founded in 1958, Pizza Inn is an international pizza chain featuring traditional and specialty pizzas, as well as freshly made pastas, sandwiches and desserts. Pizza Inn was recently inducted into the Pizza Hall of Fame by PMQ Magazine. Pizza Inn is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) based in Dallas. RAVE owns, franchises and supplies more than 300 Pizza Inn and Pie Five restaurants operating domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit pizzainn.com.

