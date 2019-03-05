Pizza Inn Returns To Leakesville, Mississippi

America’s Hometown Pizza Place makes highly anticipated return on March 7

Leakesville, MS (RestaurantNews.com) Pizza Inn is ready to come back to Leakesville. On Thursday, March 7, America’s Hometown Pizza Place will be back and better than ever.

The new Pizza Inn in Leakesville is located at 405 Main Street across from the Greene County Courthouse in the Downtown Square District. Owners Martha, Robert “Ford,” Taylor, Devin, Carlie and Aaron Fountain are looking forward to serving hot and delicious pizza on the All Day Buffet. They owned the original Pizza Inn in Leakesville until 2004.

“We can’t wait to open and we know the community feels the same way!” said Martha Fountain. “Once word started spreading that Pizza Inn is coming back to Leakesville, the excitement grew. With limited dining choices, we want to be the dining destination for the whole community.”

The popular pizza chain, known nationwide for its exceptional pizza and friendly service, will offer dine-in, carry-out and a drive-thru window for easier order pick-up. Hours of operation are Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Buffet hours are Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The restaurant’s original pizzas blend everyone’s favorite ingredients to create distinctively unforgettable flavor combinations with homemade pizza crust that is made fresh daily. For the restaurant nearest you, and more information on the entire menu, visit pizzainn.com .

About Pizza Inn

Founded in 1958, Pizza Inn is an international pizza chain featuring traditional and specialty pizzas, as well as freshly made pastas, sandwiches and desserts. Pizza Inn was recently inducted into the Pizza Hall of Fame by PMQ Magazine. Pizza Inn is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) based in Dallas. RAVE owns, franchises and supplies almost 300 Pizza Inn and Pie Five restaurants operating domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit pizzainn.com .

