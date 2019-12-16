Pizza Inn Re-Introduces Its All Day Buffet to Durant

America’s Hometown Pizza Place’s fourth Oklahoma restaurant is now open with an official grand opening celebration set for Jan. 10-12

Durant, OK (RestaurantNews.com) Pizza Inn – America’s Hometown Pizza Place – is back and better than ever in Durant.

Located at 415 Westside Drive, the Pizza Inn restaurant reopened on Monday, Nov. 11, under new ownership by Franchisee Charlie Clark. Clark has several years of restaurant experience, including working with well-known pizza brands such as Mr. Jim’s Pizza and Cicis Pizza. Clark also currently owns a Pie Five restaurant, a sister concept of Pizza Inn.

“Pizza Inn fans in Durant have been clamoring for its return, so I couldn’t be more thrilled to reopen the restaurant,” Clark said. “Pizza Inn’s high quality, made-from-scratch dough and All Day Buffet offers a wide variety unlike anything else, so I’m excited to bring it back to the area. We are looking forward to becoming an integral part of the community.”

Guests at Pizza Inn Durant can enjoy the unmatched variety of the All Day Buffet, with more than 40 items available on its buffet and salad bar – all day, every day. The new restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The menu is available for dine-in and carry-out.

Durant’s new Pizza Inn will celebrate its official grand opening Jan. 10-12 with a special buffet and drink price of $7.99. The restaurant will also give away random door prizes throughout the weekend.

The All Day Buffet offers specialty pizzas like Buffalo Chicken Pizza, BBQ Chicken Pizza, Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza, Taco Pizza and Loaded Baked Potato Pizza. Of course, the buffet also boasts classic fan favorites like Pizza Inn’s famous Chocolate Chip Pizzert, Spaghetti and Garlic Cheese Bread. The number of items on the All Day Buffet vary by location at certain times of day.

“We are excited to reopen in Durant and couldn’t ask for a better franchisee to lead the way,” said Brett Heinen, Vice President of Brand Development at RAVE Restaurant Group. “Charlie has done a phenomenal job with Pie Five and we have no doubt that he will do the same with this new Pizza Inn location.”

Pizza Inn is known nationwide for its exceptional pizza and friendly service. The popular pizza chain’s original pizzas blend everyone’s favorite ingredients to create distinctively unforgettable flavor combinations with homemade pizza crust that is made fresh daily. For the restaurant nearest you, and more information on the entire menu, visit pizzainn.com .

About Pizza Inn

Founded in 1958, Pizza Inn is an international pizza chain featuring traditional and specialty pizzas, as well as freshly made pastas, sandwiches and desserts. Pizza Inn is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) based in Dallas. RAVE owns, franchises and supplies more than 250 Pizza Inn and Pie Five restaurants operating domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit pizzainn.com .

Contact:

Brooke Sundermier

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bsundermier@championmgt.com