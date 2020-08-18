Pizza Inn Partners with RetailStack to Launch New Point of Sale System

America’s Hometown Pizza Place selects RetailStack’s commerce platform to streamline operations for franchisees

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Pizza Inn announced a partnership with RetailStack as its official point of sale provider. RetailStack is a full-tech company that offers solutions in many parts of the restaurant to create efficiencies with reliable customer support.

After Pizza Inn’s executive team and Franchise Leadership Council evaluated several systems, America’s Hometown Pizza Place selected RetailStack for its innovation pipeline and efficiency of development process, and open support for future integrations.

“The decision to rollout a new POS system with RetailStack was unanimous among Pizza Inn’s Franchise Leadership Council,” said Mike Burns, chief operating officer for RAVE Restaurant Group. “Based on the feedback we received during testing, RetailStack is undoubtedly the right system for our franchisees. RetailStack has experience working with other large multi-unit brands, so we know there is a special success story in their platform. We look forward to evolving our brand through this new partnership.”

RetailStack’s cutting-edge POS platform is flexible and allows stores to promptly respond to changes in technology, product offerings and the overall business climate. The comprehensive platform combines a flexible point of sale with a backend to support digital transactions and robust above store management. Additionally, the platform supports integrations with third-party delivery partners to take orders on third-party sites and seamlessly pass them directly to the POS, eliminating the need for in-store tablets and saving on labor costs.

“We are very excited and proud to be chosen by Pizza Inn as its point of sale solution,” said Ben Farmer, CEO of RetailStack. “Our platform makes brands more competitive by streamlining integrations that are becoming more popular in the industry, like third-party delivery, curbside pickup and loyalty integrations. RetailStack is always creating new ways to make operations more efficient for restaurants, and we can’t wait to share our advanced technology with Pizza Inn.”

Pizza Inn is known nationwide for its friendly service and exceptional value and variety on the All-Day Buffet. Pizza Inn is currently safely serving the New Right-Way BuffetÔ for dine-in guests. The New Right-Way Buffet features enhanced sanitization measures for the safety of guests and team members. Carryout and delivery is also available. The popular pizza chain’s original pizzas blend everyone’s favorite ingredients to create unforgettable flavor combinations with homemade pizza crust that is made fresh daily.

For the restaurant nearest you, and more information on the entire menu, visit pizzainn.com .

About Pizza Inn

Founded in 1958, Pizza Inn is an international pizza chain featuring traditional and specialty pizzas, as well as freshly made pastas, sandwiches and desserts. Pizza Inn is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) based in Dallas. RAVE owns, franchises and supplies more than 200 Pizza Inn and Pie Five restaurants operating domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit pizzainn.com .