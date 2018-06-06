Pizza Inn Opens New PIE Prototype In Houston

‘America’s Hometown Pizza Place’ opens non-traditional kiosk today

Houston, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Pizza lovers in Southeast Houston now have the perfect way to satisfy their craving for exceptional PIE.

Pizza Inn – the brand known as “America’s Hometown Pizza Place” – has just opened its new convenient grab-and-go unit, PIE, at 10103 S. Sam Houston Pkwy. E., near the Hobby Airport in Houston. PIE gives customers a fast, convenient experience when picking up their favorite hot pizza.

“We have heard great things about Pizza Inn Express and thought that it would be a great way to offer customers more options when visiting our travel center,” said Franchisee Kiran Momin. “PIE is a new way to serve customers the same iconic, quality pizza they have come to expect from Pizza Inn, but in a faster setting, which is why it’s perfect for our travel center. We are absolutely thrilled to open and start serving our fresh-made pizzas today.”

This is the second PIE unit in Texas and the third system-wide. Pizza will be served in the 24-hour travel center every day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, visit pizzainn.com.

PIE by Pizza Inn: Convenience is served.

About Pizza Inn

Founded in 1958, Pizza Inn is an international pizza chain featuring traditional and specialty pizzas, as well as freshly made pastas, sandwiches and desserts. Pizza Inn was recently inducted into the Pizza Hall of Fame by PMQ Magazine. Pizza Inn is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) based in Dallas. RAVE owns, franchises and supplies more than 300 Pizza Inn and Pie Five restaurants operating domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit pizzainn.com.

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com