Pizza Inn is an Official Partner of Operation Gratitude

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Pizza Inn is excited to announce its new partnership with Operation Gratitude , an organization whose mission is to forge strong bonds between Americans and their Military and First Responder heroes through volunteer service projects, acts of gratitude and meaningful engagements in communities nationwide.

To celebrate this exciting new partnership, Pizza Inn will be hosting a donation drive in May during Military Appreciation Month to help raise funds to ship Care Packages to deployed Troops serving in more than 40 countries and aboard U.S. Naval vessels on all seven seas.

“Pizza Inn couldn’t be more excited to partner with Operation Gratitude,” said Denise Pedini, Executive Vice President of Marketing. “We had the honor of having the CEO of Operation Gratitude, retired Marine Lieutenant Colonel Kevin Schmiegel, speak at our Marketing Summit last month. The organization was founded in 2003 and has already delivered more than 2.2 million Care Packages to our heroes serving overseas and here at home. We can’t wait to do our part in helping raise funds for Operation Gratitude’s incredible work as we say, ‘thank you’ to the brave men and women that serve to protect our country.”

Every year, Operation Gratitude sends hundreds of thousands of individually addressed Care Packages to Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen deployed overseas, to their children left behind, and to First Responders, New Recruit Graduates, Veterans, Wounded Heroes, and their Caregivers. Each package contains snacks, hygiene products, entertainment, and handmade items, as well as personal letters of support. Through Collection Drives, Letter Writing Campaigns, Craft Projects, and Care Package Assembly Events, Operation Gratitude provides civilians anywhere in America a way to say “Thank You” through active, hands-on volunteerism.

Pizza Inn is known nationwide for its exceptional pizza and friendly service. The restaurant’s original pizzas blend everyone’s favorite ingredients to create distinctively unforgettable flavor combinations with homemade pizza crust that is made fresh daily. Today, Pizza Inn, as part of RAVE Restaurant Group, operates more than 200 restaurants domestically and internationally. For the restaurant nearest you, and more information on the entire menu, visit pizzainn.com .

About Pizza Inn

Founded in 1958, Pizza Inn is an international pizza chain featuring traditional and specialty pizzas, as well as freshly made pastas, sandwiches and desserts. Pizza Inn was recently inducted into the Pizza Hall of Fame by PMQ Magazine. Pizza Inn is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) based in Dallas. RAVE owns, franchises and supplies almost 300 Pizza Inn and Pie Five restaurants operating domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit pizzainn.com .

About Operation Gratitude

Demonstrating that actions speak louder than words, Operation Gratitude, a 501(c)(3) organization, provides tangible ways to forge strong bonds between Americans and their Military and First Responder heroes through volunteer service projects, acts of gratitude, and meaningful engagements in communities nationwide. Through its customized Care Package programs, Operation Gratitude has provided opportunities for countless Americans to say “Thank You” to more than 2.2 million of our nation’s Heroes since 2003. In 2019, Operation Gratitude launched its Make Every Minute Count Campaign with the goal of delivering 525,600 Care Packages – one every minute of the year – to Service Members, their families at home, Veterans, and First Responders. Awarded a 4-Star rating from Charity Navigator and a Platinum rating from GuideStar, 94 percent of Operation Gratitude’s expenditures go directly to programs that support our nation’s men and women in uniform at home and abroad. To learn more, visit operationgratitude.com .

