Pizza Inn Makes Its Stillwater Debut

America’s Hometown Pizza Place is now open and serving its All Day Buffet

Stillwater, OK ( RestaurantNews.com ) Pizza fanatics in Stillwater, prepare to fall in love. Pizza Inn has opened its doors and is now serving its All Day Buffet at 721 N. Main St.

Pizza Inn’s All Day Buffet has unmatched variety, with more than 40 items available on its buffet and salad bar – all day, every day. In addition to limited-time seasonal features, the All Day Buffet offers specialty pizzas like Buffalo Chicken Pizza, BBQ Chicken Pizza, Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza, Taco Pizza and Loaded Baked Potato Pizza. Of course, the buffet also boasts classic fan favorites like Cheese, Pepperoni and Sausage Pizza.

Included in the buffet price, the fresh salad bar always has a variety of fresh items for guests to create their own custom salad. Fans can also enjoy other items like Garlic Cheese Bread, Spaghetti and Pizza Inn’s famous Chocolate Chip Pizzert.

The Stillwater restaurant is the first of six Pizza Inn locations that Franchisees Tony Nemer and Sissi Nemer are set to open throughout Oklahoma and Kansas.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to bring America’s Hometown Pizza Place to Stillwater,” Tony Nemer said. “It is my goal to bring Pizza Inn to smaller towns where we can truly be an integral part of the community. The high quality, made-from-scratch pizza and All Day Buffet is unlike anything else, so I’m confident that everyone in the area will love dining at Pizza Inn.”

Nemer was previously an operating partner at the Pizza Inn located in Ponca City, Oklahoma. He currently owns Golden Chick restaurants in Ponca City and Stillwater, Oklahoma.

“We are excited to continue our expansion throughout Oklahoma and Kansas and couldn’t ask for a better franchisee to lead the way,” said RAVE Vice President of Franchise Development Brett Heinen. “Stillwater’s new Pizza Inn is in a great location, close to Oklahoma State University. We are confident that Pizza Inn will be a huge hit in the area.”

Stillwater’s new Pizza Inn is open every day from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. This location is the first Pizza Inn restaurant in Stillwater and fifth in Oklahoma.

Pizza Inn is known nationwide for its exceptional pizza and friendly service. The popular pizza chain’s original pizzas blend everyone’s favorite ingredients to create distinctively unforgettable flavor combinations with house-made pizza dough that is made fresh daily. The number of items on the All Day Buffet vary by location at certain times of day. For the restaurant nearest you, and more information on the entire menu, visit pizzainn.com .

About Pizza Inn

Founded in 1958, Pizza Inn is an international pizza chain featuring traditional and specialty pizzas, as well as freshly made pastas, sandwiches and desserts. Pizza Inn is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) based in Dallas. RAVE owns, franchises and supplies more than 250 Pizza Inn and Pie Five restaurants operating domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit pizzainn.com .