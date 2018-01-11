Pizza Inn Hosts Year-Long Celebration For Its 60th Anniversary

Car giveaway, prizes, free buffets and more set for 2018

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Poodle skirts, jukeboxes and saddle shoes…

So much has changed since the 1950s, but one thing remains the same – Pizza Inn still serves its exceptional pizza to loyal guests across the world.

It all started in 1958, when two Texas brothers opened the first Pizza Inn in Dallas. As word spread of the restaurant’s signature pizza and friendly service, so did Pizza Inn locations. Pizza Inn prides itself on freshness and innovation, introducing the Taco Pizza in 1979, the first dessert “pizzert” pizza in 1986 and the chain’s hallmark bacon cheeseburger pizza by the 1990s.

To celebrate the fact that the brand has been serving its customers like family for more than three generations (60 years to be exact), Pizza Inn is hosting a year-long birthday celebration full of giveaways.

As part of the celebration, Pizza Inn will be giving away a 1958 Ford Skyliner Hardtop Convertible to one of its loyal Rewards customers this summer. So be sure to sign up through the Pizza Inn Rewards app via your smartphone for your chance to win a new ride. Plus, every new Rewards member will receive a free medium Chocolate Chip Pizzert or five Pepperoni Twists redeemable after 24 hours of sign up for dine-in or carryout only.

Pizza Inn will also be gifting prizes, such as 60th Anniversary commemorative items and Free Buffets, via social media throughout the year. Stay in touch by following Pizza Inn on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

“It’s exciting to think that we have been serving our family of customers for 60 years!” said Bob Bafundo, President of Pizza Inn. “We want to take this opportunity to celebrate our heritage and our loyal customers with fun events and prizes planned throughout the entire year.”

The popular pizza chain is known nationwide for its exceptional pizza and friendly service. The restaurant’s original pizzas blend everyone’s favorite ingredients to create distinctively unforgettable flavor combinations with homemade pizza crust that is made fresh daily. In 1994, Pizza Inn was named the #1 Pizza Chain in the U.S. by Restaurants and Institutions Magazine’s annual “America’s Choice in Chains” consumer pole. Today, Pizza Inn, as part of RAVE Restaurant Group, operates more than 200 restaurants domestically and internationally. For the restaurant nearest you, and more information on the entire menu, visit pizzainn.com.

About Pizza Inn

Founded in 1958, Pizza Inn is an international pizza chain featuring traditional and specialty pizzas, as well as freshly made pastas, sandwiches and desserts. Pizza Inn was recently inducted into the Pizza Hall of Fame by PMQ Magazine. Pizza Inn is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) based in Dallas. RAVE owns, franchises and supplies more than 300 Pizza Inn and Pie Five restaurants operating domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit pizzainn.com.

