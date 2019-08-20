Pizza Inn Honors Top Franchisees at Brand Convention

Long-time Franchisee Larry Rust named Griff Glover Franchisee of the Year

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Pizza Inn, the international pizza restaurant with a local hometown feel, honored its top franchisees at the annual Pizza Inn Convention in San Diego. In July, the brand recognized multiple franchisees, including Larry Rust as Franchisee of the Year for exemplary dedication to customer satisfaction, community service and team leadership.

“Our annual Pizza Inn Convention is about celebrating our successes,” said RAVE President Bob Bafundo. “We so greatly appreciate our franchise owners who take pride in making Pizza Inn ‘America’s Hometown Pizza Place,’ and we love taking the time to praise their hard work each year.”

Rust received the Griff Glover Franchisee of the Year Award. Rust’s location in Paducah, Kentucky also had the highest 2019 sales volume in the Pizza Inn system. In addition to being involved in the local Paducah community, he is well-known for being very hands-on with crew training and retention. He is also one of Pizza Inn’s most active ambassadors for the Dough Raiser program.

“Larry is an all-around excellent leader, and it shows with his impressive retention,” Bafundo said. “He pours himself into the people he trains and those he meets in the community. He has also contributed largely with marketing. He embodies everything we look for in our franchisees, and we are very lucky to have him in the Pizza Inn family.”

The H.M. Poythress Award went to Port Neches, Texas Franchisee Donny Broussard, who has been in the Pizza Inn system for 50 years. This lifetime achievement award recognizes franchisees for consistently demonstrating a passion for the highest quality products and services for the Pizza Inn brand.

Members of the Pizza Inn Franchise Association also recognized Franchisee Steve Stancil of Rocky Mount, North Carolina, and awarded him with the Paul Turner Award for his overall outstanding contribution and commitment to the brand. The Legacy Award, given for long-standing contribution and commitment to the advancement of the Pizza Inn family, went to Franchisee Jamey Brown of Knoxville, Tennessee.

The popular pizza chain is known nationwide for its exceptional pizza and friendly service. The restaurant’s original pizzas blend everyone’s favorite ingredients to create distinctively unforgettable flavor combinations with homemade pizza crust that is made fresh daily. For the restaurant nearest you, and more information on the entire menu, visit pizzainn.com.

