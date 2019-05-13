Pizza Inn ‘Franchisee of the Year’ Opens Pie Five Restaurant in Lubbock

Fast-casual pizza trailblazer set to host ribbon-cutting ceremony May 29

Lubbock, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Pie Five Pizza – the fast-casual restaurant known for its customizable pizzas prepared and ready to enjoy in five minutes – today announced that Pizza Inn’s “Franchisee of the Year” is opening a Pie Five restaurant in Lubbock on May 13.

Located at 2912 W. Loop 289, Ste. 101, the new Pie Five restaurant will celebrate on Wednesday, May 29, with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce at 10:30 a.m.

“My wife CaraBeth and I are thrilled to join the Pie Five family and to start serving everyone in Lubbock,” said Franchisee Michael Moore. “Several of our family members, CaraBeth included, graduated from Texas Tech University, so we couldn’t be more excited to become an integral part of the Lubbock community.”

The Moore duo currently owns and operates three Pizza Inn locations, one in Hobbs, N.M. and two in Carlsbad, N.M.

“Michael and CaraBeth are outstanding franchisees,” said Bob Bafundo, president of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. “Last year, Michael was awarded ‘Franchisee of the Year’ by Pizza Inn, Pie Five’s sister concept. He was chosen because of his innovative thought leadership and creation of Pizza Inn’s Smart car delivery program in addition to his 24 percent increase in sales over his three Pizza Inn locations. We are very excited to have this talented duo join our Pie Five team.”

Lubbock’s new Pie Five restaurant will offer online ordering and will be open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. Pie Five is the perfect destination for busy families and active professionals looking for a fast and delicious meal handcrafted from fresh, hand-cut veggies and artisan toppings.

Pie Five’s fast-casual concept provides guests with a fully customizable experience from start to finish, whether a guest is sharing a large 14-inch pizza or enjoying a handcrafted personal pizza. With more than 30 fresh toppings, six savory sauces and five crust choices, there’s a delicious pairing to match every guest’s preference. In addition to offering low-carb Cauliflower Crust, Pie Five accommodates dietary restrictions with its gluten-free crust and vegan cheese options.

For more information on Pie Five’s locations, please visit the Pie Five location finder. Connect with Pie Five on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Pie Five Pizza

Dallas-based Pie Five Pizza is a subsidiary of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE). Rave owns, franchises and supplies more than 250 Pie Five and Pizza Inn restaurants operating domestically and internationally. Pie Five Pizza is the leading brand in the rapidly growing fast casual pizza space, offering individual handcrafted pizzas with fresh ingredients made to order in less than five minutes. The brand was named among Fast Casual’s Top “Movers & Shakers” for three consecutive years, 2015 “Best Franchise Deal” by QSR Magazine, 2012 Hot Concepts winner by Nation’s Restaurant News and one of “10 Hot New Restaurant Chains from Established Brands” by Forbes.com. For more information, please visit PieFivePizza.com.

