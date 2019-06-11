Pizza Inn Express Opens First Louisiana Location in Lafayette

America’s Hometown Pizza Place’s non-traditional unit now open

Lafayette, LA (RestaurantNews.com) Pizza Inn Express has just made its Louisiana debut!

On June 7, Lafayette’s new PIE location opened at 106 W. Pont Des Mouton Road in the new Exxon On the Run, alongside a Billy’s Boudin. The unit is operated by licensees Sophie and Jarrod Guidry. PIE gives customers a fast, convenient experience when picking up Pizza Inn’s delicious pizza.

“We’re excited to give our community a new brand of pizza that is fast, fresh and easy to access on the go,” said Sophie Guidry. “PIE adds delicious variety to our new convenience store offerings. We’re looking forward to our partnership with Pizza Inn.”

This PIE location marks Pizza Inn’s first deal with Fortier, Inc., the nation’s leading supplier of store equipment to the convenience store and food service industry. This is the first PIE in Louisiana and 10th system-wide.

For more information, visit pizzainn.com.

About Pizza Inn

Founded in 1958, Pizza Inn is an international pizza chain featuring traditional and specialty pizzas, as well as freshly made pastas, sandwiches and desserts. Pizza Inn was recently inducted into the Pizza Hall of Fame by PMQ Magazine. Pizza Inn is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) based in Dallas. RAVE owns, franchises and supplies almost 300 Pizza Inn and Pie Five restaurants operating domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit pizzainn.com .

