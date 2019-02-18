Pizza Inn Express Expands with New Leachville Location

America’s Hometown Pizza Place opens non-traditional unit Feb. 18, hosts grand opening Feb. 23

Leachville, AR (RestaurantNews.com) Pizza Inn is bringing its delicious pizza, served hot and ready to go, to Leachville!

Today, Feb. 18, the new Pizza Inn Express, located inside The Corner Deli at 906 S. Main St., will begin serving fresh pizza Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To celebrate its Leachville debut, PIE is hosting an official grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Leachville Mayor Rodney Robertson and other city council members on Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. The community is invited to join the festivities and try Pizza Inn’s delicious menu with free samples and drinks available during the celebration.

“Pizza Inn was a childhood favorite of my generation and now that I have kids, I want to be able to share it with the next generation,” said Franchisee Michael Webster. “Everyone needs a good place to grab lunch or get dinner with family and friends. PIE gives customers a fast, convenient experience when picking up their favorite hot pizza. Bringing PIE to Leachville is my way of supporting the community that my family has been a part of for four generations.”

In honor of the grand opening, Webster will donate $100 to The Leachville Foundation, a local food pantry he helped establish. Webster is also a member of the Leachville City Council and owner of Buffalo Island Self Storage and Webster Properties.

For more information, visit pizzainn.com.

About Pizza Inn

Founded in 1958, Pizza Inn is an international pizza chain featuring traditional and specialty pizzas, as well as freshly made pastas, sandwiches and desserts. Pizza Inn was recently inducted into the Pizza Hall of Fame by PMQ Magazine. Pizza Inn is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) based in Dallas. RAVE owns, franchises and supplies almost 300 Pizza Inn and Pie Five restaurants operating domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit pizzainn.com .

