Pizza Inn Express Announces Partnership with Fortier, Inc.

America’s Hometown Pizza Place partners with leading supplier of convenient store equipment

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Pizza Inn Express is excited to announce its partnership with Fortier, Inc., the nation’s leading supplier of store equipment to the convenience store and food service industries.

This new relationship gives Pizza Inn high level access to the convenience and travel industry. Fortier’s strategic sales staff will allow the program to have a notable presence in markets that it currently would not be able to access with its in-house sales team.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with a best-in-class company whose mission and values align perfectly with Pizza Inn,” said President of RAVE Restaurant Group Bob Bafundo. “As we grow, we will continue to find new ways to stay top of mind and a partnership with Fortier fits our strategy to utilize dynamic partnerships across segments.”

The PIE program’s unique and highly innovative offering will give Fortier an exclusive food option that elevates its services among other distribution groups. Licensees who work with Fortier will have access to best-in-class equipment and convenience store design and will now have a one-stop food service solution. Prepared food is vital to the overall health of a convenience store, accounting for over 28 percent of gross revenue.

“Fortier is extremely excited about this newly formed relationship with RAVE Restaurant Group on their PIE program,” said Fortier President Dave Ward. “RAVE has long been a leader in the QSR category with its well-established brand, Pizza Inn, that is known for its consistent quality of both food and service. We at Fortier, Inc. are proud to be the partner helping RAVE grow within the convenience store vertical.”

PIE began working with Fortier in January and completed its first deal in Lafayette, Louisiana. There are several more locations in the pipeline.

About Pizza Inn

Founded in 1958, Pizza Inn is an international pizza chain featuring traditional and specialty pizzas, as well as freshly made pastas, sandwiches and desserts. Pizza Inn was recently inducted into the Pizza Hall of Fame by PMQ Magazine. Pizza Inn is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) based in Dallas. RAVE owns, franchises and supplies almost 300 Pizza Inn and Pie Five restaurants operating domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit pizzainn.com .

