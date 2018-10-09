Pizza Inn Continues Worldwide Growth with Three New Franchise Agreements

America’s Hometown Pizza Place executes development agreement to bring Pizza Inn to Honduras, Fayetteville, Tenn., and Vale, N.C.

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Pizza Inn is growing faster than ever, bringing its Original Buffet and fresh pizza to more towns across the country.

Bob Bafundo, president of RAVE Restaurant Group, announced today that the company has executed three new Franchise Agreements. Eldon Hyde of Sun Restaurant Group signed an agreement to open his third Pizza Inn restaurant in West End Roatán, Honduras in November – Pizza Inn’s 52nd international location. Dan Holt, a well-known businessman in Tennessee, will introduce Pizza Inn to the southern part of the state with a restaurant in Fayetteville, set to open in December. The third, Peter Solanki, signed an agreement to bring Pizza Inn to Vale, N.C.

“We are excited to continue our work with Eldon and to welcome Peter and Dan to the Pizza Inn family,” Bafundo said. “Pizza Inn continues to hit on all cylinders and our buffet concept is seeing significant growth. Increased traffic and consistent same store sales growth is creating new development opportunities for both existing and new franchisees. We look forward to continuing this growth and feel fortunate to have such excellent franchisees join us in sharing our one-of-a-kind concept with the world.”

The popular pizza chain is known nationwide for its exceptional pizza and friendly service. The restaurant’s original pizzas blend everyone’s favorite ingredients to create distinctively unforgettable flavor combinations with homemade pizza crust that is made fresh daily. In 1994, Pizza Inn was named the #1 Pizza Chain in the U.S. by Restaurants and Institutions Magazine’s annual “America’s Choice in Chains” consumer pole. Today, Pizza Inn, as part of RAVE Restaurant Group, operates more than 200 restaurants domestically and internationally. For the restaurant nearest you, and more information on the entire menu, visit pizzainn.com.

About Pizza Inn

Founded in 1958, Pizza Inn is an international pizza chain featuring traditional and specialty pizzas, as well as freshly made pastas, sandwiches and desserts. Pizza Inn was recently inducted into the Pizza Hall of Fame by PMQ Magazine. Pizza Inn is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) based in Dallas. RAVE owns, franchises and supplies almost 300 Pizza Inn and Pie Five restaurants operating domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit pizzainn.com.

