Pizza Inn Celebrates Its 60th Anniversary By Giving Back To Local Heroes

JoJo’s Heroes 60th Anniversary Sweepstakes through Aug. 26

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) In celebration of serving its customers like family for more than three generations, Pizza Inn – America’s hometown pizza place – is giving back to local heroes as part of its 60th Anniversary.

Beginning today, customers can nominate a friend or loved one for an opportunity to enter for a chance to win FREE pizza for a year! If you know someone that stands out as one of JoJo’s Heroes, visit Pizza Inn’s Facebook page and enter under the “JoJo’s Heroes Giveaway” tab. Explain why that person loves Pizza Inn and why they deserve to win free pizza for a year.

“It’s exciting to think that we have been serving our family of customers for 60 years!” said Bob Bafundo, President of Pizza Inn. “We want to take this opportunity to celebrate our loyal customers and thank them for their continued support by giving away free pizza for an entire year. We are looking forward to learning about all of the heroes in our restaurants local communities.”

Nominations will be accepted through Aug. 26. The Pizza Inn Marketing Department and Franchise Marketing Board will select 60 winners who will each receive pizza from Pizza Inn for a year. To view the official rules, visit PizzaInn.com/jojos-heroes.

Pizza Inn will also be giving away a 1958 Ford Skyliner Hardtop Convertible to one of its loyal Rewards customers this summer. The company will also be gifting prizes, such as 60th Anniversary commemorative items and Free Buffets, via social media throughout the year. Stay in touch by following Pizza Inn on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

The popular pizza chain is known nationwide for its exceptional pizza and friendly service. The restaurant’s original pizzas blend everyone’s favorite ingredients to create distinctively unforgettable flavor combinations with homemade pizza crust that is made fresh daily. In 1994, Pizza Inn was named the #1 Pizza Chain in the U.S. by Restaurants and Institutions Magazine’s annual “America’s Choice in Chains” consumer pole. Today, Pizza Inn, as part of RAVE Restaurant Group, operates more than 200 restaurants domestically and internationally. For the restaurant nearest you, and more information on the entire menu, visit pizzainn.com.

About Pizza Inn

Founded in 1958, Pizza Inn is an international pizza chain featuring traditional and specialty pizzas, as well as freshly made pastas, sandwiches and desserts. Pizza Inn was recently inducted into the Pizza Hall of Fame by PMQ Magazine. Pizza Inn is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) based in Dallas. RAVE owns, franchises and supplies more than 300 Pizza Inn and Pie Five restaurants operating domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit pizzainn.com.

