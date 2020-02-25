Pizza Inn Brings Flatbreads Back to All Day Buffet

America’s Hometown Pizza Place adds Spinach Alfredo and new Sweet Chili Asian Chicken Flatbreads to buffet lineup

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) The unrivaled variety and quality of Pizza Inn ’s All Day Buffet just got even better with the addition of two delicious new flatbreads!

Pizza Inn’s thin, specialty flatbread crust is lighter and thinner than the traditional hand-crafted crust, allowing the bold flavors to shine through and explode on the palate. For a limited time, guests can indulge in a brand new spicy and sweet Asian-inspired flatbread. Fans of Pizza Inn’s traditional Spinach Alfredo pizza will love the light, refreshing combination as a flatbread:

Sweet Chili Asian Chicken – An all-new recipe featuring light, crispy Italian crust with sweet chili sauce with a spicy kick, topped with Mozzarella cheese, chicken, onions and green peppers.

– An all-new recipe featuring light, crispy Italian crust with sweet chili sauce with a spicy kick, topped with Mozzarella cheese, chicken, onions and green peppers. Spinach Alfredo – Light, crispy Italian crust with signature alfredo sauce, topped with Mozzarella cheese and fresh, baby spinach.

With spring fast approaching, Pizza Inn’s renowned All Day Buffet is perfect for fresh options, offering more than 40 items on its buffet and salad bar – all day, every day. In addition to limited-time items such as flatbreads, the All Day Buffet offers specialty pizzas like Buffalo Chicken Pizza, BBQ Chicken Pizza, Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza, Taco Pizza and Loaded Baked Potato Pizza. Of course, the buffet also boasts classic fan favorites like Cheese, Pepperoni and Sausage Pizza.

“We know all of our flatbread fans out there will be very excited to enjoy both of these limited-time items on the All Day Buffet,” said RAVE Vice President of Marketing Douglas Kwong. “Our light and crisp signature flatbread crust is perfect for spring. It’s bursting with unique flavors that bring out the fresh, original ingredients used in the new Sweet Chili Asian Chicken recipe and the beloved Spinach Alfredo recipe.”

Included in the buffet price, the fresh salad bar always has more than 20 fresh items for guests to create their own custom salad. Fans can also enjoy other items like Garlic Cheese Bread, Spaghetti and Pizza Inn’s famous Chocolate Chip Pizzert. The number of items on the All Day Buffet vary by location at certain times of day.

Pizza Inn is known nationwide for its exceptional pizza and friendly service. The popular pizza chain’s original pizzas blend everyone’s favorite ingredients to create distinctively unforgettable flavor combinations with homemade pizza crust that is made fresh daily. For the restaurant nearest you, and more information on the entire menu, visit pizzainn.com .

About Pizza Inn

Founded in 1958, Pizza Inn is an international pizza chain featuring traditional and specialty pizzas, as well as freshly made pastas, sandwiches and desserts. Pizza Inn is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) based in Dallas. RAVE owns, franchises and supplies more than 200 Pizza Inn and Pie Five restaurants operating domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit pizzainn.com .