Pizza Inn Brings Back Triple Cheezy Stuffed Crust

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Most pizza connoisseurs will argue that the toppings are the most important part of the pizza. Pizza Inn begs to differ!

America’s Hometown Pizza Place is bringing back Triple Cheezy Stuffed Crust to add more flavor to every bite. Triple Cheezy Stuffed Crust is baked with fresh dough made daily, stuffed with real mozzarella cheese and topped with a blend of Romano and Parmesan cheeses.

Available for delivery or carryout, pizza lovers can create the ultimate stuffed crust masterpiece and enjoy any of their favorite toppings on the pizza. A large one-topping Triple Cheezy Stuffed Crust pizza is only $10.99 at participating Pizza Inn locations for a limited time.

“We wanted to bring back one of our most popular pizzas and give our customers the Triple Cheezy Stuffed Crust they crave,” said Denise Pedini, executive vice president of marketing. “At Pizza Inn, we believe the crust is just as important as the toppings. A favorite among kids and adults alike, everyone loves our Triple Cheezy Stuffed Crust; the crust you want to eat first!”

The Triple Cheezy Stuffed Crust is only available for a limited time, so order at your nearest Pizza Inn before it’s too late!

Pizza Inn is known nationwide for its exceptional pizza and friendly service. The popular pizza chain’s original pizzas blend everyone’s favorite ingredients to create distinctively unforgettable flavor combinations with homemade pizza crust that is made fresh daily. For the restaurant nearest you, and more information on the entire menu, visit pizzainn.com .

About Pizza Inn

Founded in 1958, Pizza Inn is an international pizza chain featuring traditional and specialty pizzas, as well as freshly made pastas, sandwiches and desserts. Pizza Inn is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) based in Dallas. RAVE owns, franchises and supplies more than 250 Pizza Inn and Pie Five restaurants operating domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit pizzainn.com .

