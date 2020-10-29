Pizza Inn Announces the Return of the Popular Contactless Buffet To-Go

America’s Hometown Pizza Place offers three value meals featuring unmatched variety with half-build pizzas, salads and dessert, available for carryout and delivery

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Back by popular demand, guests can once again enjoy the variety of Pizza Inn ’s renowned New Right-Way BuffetÔ in the comfort and safety of their home with new Contactless Buffet To-Go options.

When dining rooms closed at the beginning of the pandemic, Pizza Inn took swift action and created Contactless Buffet To-Go options to maximize value and variety for guests and lower the impact of reduced foot traffic. Now, Pizza Inn is building on the success of the original Contactless Buffet To-Go with three new meals perfectly sized to feed two to six people. Every pizza on the Contactless Buffet To-Go allows guests to choose a different pizza for each half and can be customized with up to two toppings on each side, allowing guests to enjoy up to four different pizza flavors, depending on the order.

For a limited time, America’s Hometown Pizza Place will offer three value new meals for delivery or carryout:

Jojo’s Party Pack ($12.99) – Two half pizzas (one medium pizza with up to two toppings on each side) and the choice of one side.

Jojo's Family Feast ($25.99) – Four half pizzas (two medium pizzas with up to two toppings on each side) and the choice of two sides.

($25.99) – Four half pizzas (two medium pizzas with up to two toppings on each side) and the choice of two sides. Jojo’s Ultimate Variety ($32.99) – Four half pizzas (two medium pizzas with up to two toppings on each side) and the choice of three sides.

Guests have the opportunity to add any of these quality sides to their meal: Garlic Rolls, Medium Garlic Cheesebread, Medium Chocolate Chip Pizzert, Medium Cinnamon Stromboli or a Small Garden Salad. Pizza Inn’s Large Garden Salad is also a side option for Jojo’s Ultimate Variety meal.

“Pizza Inn fans across the nation were demanding the return our Contactless Buffet To-Go,” said Director of Marketing Tiffany Betts. “So we listened and took it one step further by adding even more variety to the offerings. Our Contactless Buffet To-Go has been a huge success because it offers unmatched variety that can feed any size family or small group at an incredible value. Plus, it can be enjoyed anywhere! We are excited to offer these unique options for our guests.”

Pizza Inn is currently safely serving the New Right-Way Buffet for dine-in guests. The New Right-Way Buffet features enhanced sanitization measures for the safety of guests and team members. The popular pizza chain’s original pizzas blend everyone’s favorite ingredients to create unforgettable flavor combinations with homemade pizza crust that is made fresh daily.

For the restaurant nearest you, and more information on the entire menu, visit pizzainn.com .

About Pizza Inn

Founded in 1958, Pizza Inn is an international pizza chain featuring traditional and specialty pizzas, as well as freshly made pastas, sandwiches and desserts. Pizza Inn is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) based in Dallas. RAVE owns, franchises and supplies more than 200 Pizza Inn and Pie Five restaurants operating domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit pizzainn.com .

Contact:

Brooke Sundermier

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bsundermier@championmgt.com

