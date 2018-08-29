Pizza Inn Adds Thrive Point of Sale System to Operations

Pizza Inn partners with Granbury Solutions for first approved point of sales system

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Pizza Inn – America’s hometown pizza place – has chosen Thrive for its first company-approved POS system.

Thrive is a state-of-the-art system that has the capability to handle the complexity and numerous business models that exist in the Pizza Inn brand, including buffet, carryout, delivery, online ordering, drive thru and catering, as well as being adaptable to handle Delivery-Carry Out, Express, and PIE concepts.

“We are very excited about this initiative coming to fruition,” said Bob Bafundo, President of Pizza Inn. “The process of choosing Thrive was long and extensive because we wanted to choose the best system for our franchisees. Thrive was a natural fit, as they are the ‘pizza experts’ for QSR.”

Thrive allows Pizza Inn to maximize utilization of a leading POS solution with cutting-edge ancillary solutions. The system also provides franchisees, operations, and guests with the most effective technology available for Pizza Inn through dine-in, carry out, catering and online experiences.

“The main criteria Pizza Inn had as an evolving brand was the ability for the POS system to maximize thru-put, add improved functionality, and leverage custom third-party integrations,” said David Roberts, VP of Information Technology. “This was a critical piece to the selection process due to the increasingly competitive nature of the restaurant industry.”

The approval project and testing took over two years to complete and included a team of corporate employees and franchise owners. The committee developed a list of approval criteria and evaluated five different systems against those criteria. In-store testing with Thrive lasted six months. The conversion rollout for existing stores will take place over the next two years and all new Pizza Inn locations will open with Thrive.

“We’re extremely proud to be selected as Pizza Inn’s approved point of sale solution,” said Jon Decker, President of Granbury Solutions. “We have always enjoyed working with individual Pizza Inn locations and franchisees, so we look forward to expanding our relationship with the company as a whole. As a restaurant point of sale solution that is built with pizza and delivery in mind, we hope to continue developing a solid relationship with Pizza Inn and constantly provide them with top-of-the-line technology.”

The popular pizza chain is known nationwide for its exceptional pizza and friendly service. The restaurant’s original pizzas blend everyone’s favorite ingredients to create distinctively unforgettable flavor combinations with homemade pizza crust that is made fresh daily. In 1994, Pizza Inn was named the #1 Pizza Chain in the U.S. by Restaurants and Institutions Magazine’s annual “America’s Choice in Chains” consumer pole. Today, Pizza Inn, as part of RAVE Restaurant Group, operates more than 200 restaurants domestically and internationally. For the restaurant nearest you, and more information on the entire menu, visit pizzainn.com.

About Pizza Inn

Founded in 1958, Pizza Inn is an international pizza chain featuring traditional and specialty pizzas, as well as freshly made pastas, sandwiches and desserts. Pizza Inn was recently inducted into the Pizza Hall of Fame by PMQ Magazine. Pizza Inn is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) based in Dallas. RAVE owns, franchises and supplies almost 300 Pizza Inn and Pie Five restaurants operating domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit pizzainn.com.

About Thrive Point of Sale

Beyond just a point of sale, Thrive provides restaurants with a comprehensive suite of technology solutions including delivery, loyalty marketing, and mobile and online ordering. Thrive boasts features that understand the unique needs of a pizza and delivery restaurant and packages that are affordably priced for small business owners to compete with the bigger competitors more successfully. For more information, visit http://thrivepos.com.

