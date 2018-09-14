Pizza Inn Adds Meatball Supreme Pizza to Buffet Lineup

America’s Hometown Pizza Place debuts new specialty pizza

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Meatballs, onions and mushrooms, oh my! Pizza Inn has created the supreme of your dreams.

America’s Hometown Pizza Place invites guests to savor all of its best ingredients in the new Meatball Supreme Pizza, available for a limited time only.

Featured on the All Day Buffet, the Meatball Supreme Pizza is a delicious combination of meatballs, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, cheese and pizza sauce. Just in time for the new school year and football season, this hearty pizza is the perfect post-practice treat for the whole family.

“Our new Meatball Supreme Pizza is sure to be a huge hit on our All Day Buffet,” said Denise Pedini, executive vice president of marketing. “It’s Italian-inspired and packs on the meatballs and flavor for a truly satisfying slice of pizza. We make it a priority to keep our buffet full of fresh new options for our loyal fans to enjoy, so we are excited to debut this delicious new pizza.”

The popular pizza chain is known nationwide for its exceptional pizza and friendly service. The restaurant’s original pizzas blend everyone’s favorite ingredients to create distinctively unforgettable flavor combinations with homemade pizza crust that is made fresh daily. In 1994, Pizza Inn was named the #1 Pizza Chain in the U.S. by Restaurants and Institutions Magazine’s annual “America’s Choice in Chains” consumer pole. Today, Pizza Inn, as part of RAVE Restaurant Group, operates more than 200 restaurants domestically and internationally. For the restaurant nearest you, and more information on the entire menu, visit pizzainn.com.

About Pizza Inn

Founded in 1958, Pizza Inn is an international pizza chain featuring traditional and specialty pizzas, as well as freshly made pastas, sandwiches and desserts. Pizza Inn was recently inducted into the Pizza Hall of Fame by PMQ Magazine. Pizza Inn is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) based in Dallas. RAVE owns, franchises and supplies almost 300 Pizza Inn and Pie Five restaurants operating domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit pizzainn.com.

