Pizza Inn Adds FLATBREADS to Buffet Lineup

America’s Hometown Pizza Place’s favorite pizza recipes now available on specialty crust for a limited time

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Crispy pizza lovers are in luck! Pizza Inn has just added NEW Chicken FLATBREADS to its extensive buffet lineup.

America’s Hometown Pizza Place is now crafting two of its popular pizza recipes on its flavorful new Italian FLATBREAD Crust:

Chicken Bacon Ranch – A light, crispy Italian crust sauced with ranch dressing and topped with mozzarella cheese, chicken, bacon and fresh tomatoes.

– A light, crispy Italian crust sauced with ranch dressing and topped with mozzarella cheese, chicken, bacon and fresh tomatoes. Chicken Spinach Alfredo – A light, crispy Italian crust sauced with Pizza Inn’s signature alfredo sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese, chicken and fresh spinach leaves.

“These two new FLATBREADS are sure to be a huge hit on our All Day Buffet,” said Denise Pedini, executive vice president of marketing. “We took two of our favorite pizza recipes and put them on our flavorful new FLATBREAD Crust. As temperatures outside start to rise, these are perfect for guests looking for a light way to indulge in our signature pizza. We can’t wait to hear what our guests think of this tasty new option.”

Pizza Inn’s new FLATBREADS are now available system-wide for a limited time. For the restaurant nearest you, and more information on the entire menu, visit pizzainn.com.

Pizza Inn is known nationwide for its exceptional pizza and friendly service. The restaurant’s original pizzas blend everyone’s favorite ingredients to create distinctively unforgettable flavor combinations with homemade pizza crust that is made fresh daily. Today, Pizza Inn, as part of RAVE Restaurant Group, operates more than 200 restaurants domestically and internationally.

About Pizza Inn

Founded in 1958, Pizza Inn is an international pizza chain featuring traditional and specialty pizzas, as well as freshly made pastas, sandwiches and desserts. Pizza Inn was recently inducted into the Pizza Hall of Fame by PMQ Magazine. Pizza Inn is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) based in Dallas. RAVE owns, franchises and supplies almost 300 Pizza Inn and Pie Five restaurants operating domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit pizzainn.com.

