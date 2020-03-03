Pizza Hut Turns up the Heat With New Nashville Hot Wings

Plano, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) In celebration of the newest flavor added to its signature kitchen-fried, hand-tossed wings, Pizza Hut is kicking the heat up with its hottest flavor yet – by introducing its all-new Nashville Hot wings. Now available nationwide (at stores that offer wings) these Nashville Hot wings will put your taste buds to the test.

Inspired by the mouthwatering, sweat-inducing Nashville-style spice and southern heat, Nashville Hot wings feature a bold cayenne pepper sauce with the perfect blend of tangy, savory and sweet flavors.

Pizza Hut wings are 25 percent bigger than its competitors, cooked fresh and have the perfect crisp as you sink your teeth into their traditional or bone-out styles. Nashville Hot wings are now on menus for a limited time only, so get ‘em while they’re hot (literally).

To stay up to date on the latest from Pizza Hut, follow along on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook . For more information, visit Blog.PizzaHut.com or head to Pizza Hut.com to order now.

