Pizza Hut Serves Up Its Often Imitated, Never Duplicated Original Pan Pizza At An Unbeatable Price

Plano, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) An industry-leading icon, the Original Pan Pizza has been satisfying pizza cravings for forty years. Perfected over those years by the Pizza Hut culinary team, the Original Pan boasts a buttery golden-brown color, with a crispy, crunchy outer crust and a soft and fluffy inside, topped with a blend of sauce and perfectly melted cheese designed to complement the crust’s legendary soft center. And now, fans can get a large Original Pan with up to three of their favorite toppings without needing to stretch their wallets.

“If you’ve ever tried Pizza Hut’s Original Pan pizza then you know that no other pizza compares. That buttery crust, perfect cheese to sauce ratio, and your favorite toppings make our Original Pan pizza the ultimate comfort food” said George Felix, chief marketing officer, Pizza Hut. “And who couldn’t use a little more comfort this year? Which is why we’re serving up our most iconic pizza with your choice of 3 toppings for just $10.99.”

In 2019, Pizza Hut completed a three-year innovation journey that led to a newly engineered Pan recipe to perfect the famed crust, delivering a buttery, golden-brown finish that undoubtedly took this icon to the next level. It’s with the same unwavering commitment to getting a great tasting pizza at a great value, that Pizza Hut is now giving fans more toppings at a great price on a pizza they know and love.

Pizza Hut’s large Original Pan® Pizza is available now at locations nationwide for contactless delivery, carryout or curbside pickup for just $10.99 with up to three toppings.

Our team members do their best to accommodate contactless, curbside and other instructions, but availability may vary and is not guaranteed. Ask/click for limited time offer. Not available in some locations. Extra charge for additional toppings and extra cheese. Product availability, combinability of discounts and specials, delivery areas and charges, and minimum purchase required for delivery may vary. The delivery charge is not a driver tip.

Since March 2020, Pizza Hut has served close to 20 million contactless digital orders and welcomed several million new customers to its Hut Rewards loyalty program. Stay up to date on all things Pizza Hut by following along on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

