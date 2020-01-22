Pizza Hut Preps to Bring the Heat for Super Bowl LIV

Pizza company descends on Miami via red-hot delivery fleet; thanks Super Bowl host city by donating $54,000 to greater Miami educators on behalf of BOOK IT! program, First Book

Plano, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) In its second year as the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL, Pizza Hut is prepping to deliver a best-in-class pizza-eating experience, along with entertainment, undeniable value, and next-level experiences whether you’re in Miami or watching from home.

It’s Getting Hut in Here

You can’t have football without the Hut, so Pizza Hut is gearing up to make sure fans have the ultimate pizza-eating experience on Super Bowl Sunday. In anticipation of the busiest day of the year, Pizza Hut expects to sell more than 1.5 million pizzas during Super Bowl LIV. Last year the restaurant delivered 70% of their Super Bowl orders in thirty minutes or less and is setting their sights on beating those figures this year.

“We know our fans take football seriously, so all season long we’ve been laser-focused on delivering a hot, fast and reliable customer experience on NFL gamedays,” said Nicolas Burquier, chief customer & operations officer at Pizza Hut. “Regardless of where our fans are experiencing Super Bowl LIV, we have our teams preparing nationwide to make sure the biggest day in football goes off without a hitch.”

As always, Pizza Hut is delivering more than just oven-hot pizza. For the millions of football-lovers taking in the action from home, Pizza Hut is serving up next-level entertainment. Throughout the Super Bowl, play along with Pizza Hut, the proud sponsor of the Yahoo Fantasy Slate , a weekly sports prediction game in the Yahoo Sports App, for a chance to win cash prizes. Also be sure to tune into the official Super Bowl pregame to see Pizza Hut’s integration with FOX featuring football legends Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.

All this talk about the big game got you hungry? Pizza Hut has you covered. On Super Bowl Sunday, their mouthwatering ads for the fan-favorite Meat Lover’s® Pizza will be running on repeat to remind fans to order their gameday grub before kickoff. Created with over a pound of meat and cheese, this pizza will keep your crew satisfied from Super Bowl party start to finish for just $10. Ask for limited time offer. Prices and participation vary. Cannot be combined with other discounts. Limit 10 per order.

Red-Hot on South Beach

For those traveling south to Miami, Pizza Hut will descend on the city to hand out nearly 30,000 slices of free pizza via a custom delivery fleet. Branded Ford F250 Trucks, scooters and bikes will take over 15+ iconic Miami spots, from Wynwood Walls and Little Havana to Brickell Street and the University of Miami, keeping football fans fueled all weekend long. The Most Valuable Pizza (aka Pizza Hut) will also make an appearance for the second year in a row as the presenting sponsor of the MVP Award at NFL Honors the night before Super Bowl LIV.

To thank this year’s Super Bowl host city and in support of Pizza Hut’s longstanding commitment to childhood literacy through its iconic BOOK IT! program, Pizza Hut, alongside its nonprofit partner First Book, will donate $54,000 in grants to local educators across the greater Miami area. The grants will provide additional funding for books and classroom resources, leaving a lasting impact on the community long after the festivities end.

Super Bowl-Sized Stats

Just how well do Pizza Hut pizza and football go together? Here’s some proof:

Pizza Hut anticipates selling more than 1.5 million pizzas during Super Bowl LIV

Pepperoni is the most popular pizza topping ordered on Super Bowl Sunday

The most popular side order is breadsticks

People who live in the South order the most pizza on Super Bowl Sunday

Last year Pizza Hut restaurants delivered 70% of their Super Bowl orders in thirty minutes or less and is setting their sights on beating those figures this year.

More than 50% of orders come via digital channels, i.e. the Pizza Hut app and PizzaHut.com

Last Super Bowl Sunday, Pizza Hut sold enough pizza to cover more than 41,000 football fields and served up 10 million ounces of cheese

About Pizza Hut®

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), has more restaurant locations in the world than any other pizza company. Founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kan., Pizza Hut operates over 18,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries.

With easy order options including the Pizza Hut app, mobile site, and Amazon and Google devices, Pizza Hut is committed to providing an easy pizza experience – from order to delivery – and has Hut Rewards, the Pizza Hut loyalty program that offers points for every dollar spent on food any way you order.

Pizza Hut is also the proprietor of The Literacy Project, an initiative designed to enable access, empower teachers and inspire a lifelong love of reading. The program is rooted in the foundation set by the Pizza Hut BOOK IT! Program, which is the longest-running corporate supported literacy program, impacting more than 14 million students each year. For more information, visit www.pizzahut.com . Pizza Hut is the Official and Only Pizza Sponsor of the NFL and NCAA®.

About First Book

Founded in Washington, D.C., in 1992 as a 501(c)3 nonprofit social enterprise, First Book is a leader in the educational equity field. Over its 27-year history, First Book has distributed more than 185 million books and educational resources, with a value of more than $1.5 billion. First Book believes education offers children in need the best path out of poverty. First Book breaks down barriers to quality education by providing its network of more than 450,000 registered teachers, librarians, after school program leaders, and others serving children in need with millions of free and affordable new, high-quality books, educational resources, and basic needs items through the award-winning First Book Marketplace nonprofit eCommerce site. The First Book Network comprises the largest and fastest-growing community of formal and informal educators serving children in need.

First Book also expands the breadth and depth of the education field through a family of social enterprises, including First Book Research & Insights, its proprietary research initiative, and the First Book Accelerator, which brings best-in-class research to the classroom via relevant, usable educator resources. First Book Impact Funds target support to areas of particular need, such as rural communities or increasing diversity in children’s books.

For more information, visit firstbook.org or follow the latest news on Facebook and Twitter .

