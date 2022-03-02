Pizza Guys Unveils New Ultimate Spinach Pepperoni Pizza

Fast-growing Pizza Franchise Introduces a New Ultimate Pizza that Customers will Love

Sacramento, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Pizza Guys – a Sacramento-based pizza chain specializing in unique flavors and fresh quality food – is serving up something new and delicious for the spring: the Ultimate Spinach Pepperoni Pizza. The new menu item will be available at all 70+ Pizza Guys locations starting March 1st.

The Ultimate Spinach Pepperoni Pizza features Pizza Guys signature white garlic sauce on their Tuscany thin crust and is topped with 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, baby spinach, cup & crisp pepperoni, sliced red onions, and diced tomatoes. It’s one of the many delicious options that has the chain’s signature white garlic sauce. The price for this specialty will vary depending on the Pizza Guys location from $17.99 to $19.99, and additional toppings can be added for an extra cost.

“Pizza Guys is constantly creating new menu items that customers will love and can’t get anywhere else. Therefore, we are thrilled to be adding the Ultimate Spinach Pepperoni Pizza to our menu,” said Pizza Guys CEO and Founder, Shahpour Nejad. “The signature white garlic sauce, baby spinach, and pepperoni make for a delicious pizza that the whole family will love!”

For over 35 years, Pizza Guys has been committed to offering quality artisan pizzas and ensuring customer satisfaction. As Home of the Specialty Pizzas, all locations make their dough from scratch daily and top it with their secret sauce blend of herbs, spices, and vine-ripened tomatoes grown in Central California. Only premium ingredients and fresh produce are used. The brand prides itself on its customer service and is looking to partner with pizza lovers and customer-oriented businesspeople. Pizza Guys’ business model has allowed the brand’s stores to continue operating successfully throughout the pandemic.

About Pizza Guys

Founded in 1986 and franchising since 1994, Pizza Guys offers high-quality and delicious gourmet pizzas at a price point that can meet every budget. Each Pizza Guys pizza is handcrafted using fresh-made dough, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, and a sauce made with fresh-packed, California-grown tomatoes, all topped with high quality toppings from trusted brands. The brand currently has over 70 stores open and operating across three states. For more information about Pizza Guys, please visit: https://www.pizzaguys.com .

