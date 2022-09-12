Pizza Guys Takes Slice of Fresno Market with Newest Franchise Location

The national pizza chain continues to gain steady footing across the West Coast, landing its latest deal in Fresno, California.

Fresno, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) California-based pizza sensation, Pizza Guys , continues to grow thanks to a new franchise agreement struck this month.

Zohaib Fareed is the newest franchise partner to join the Pizza Guys network, taking on the Fresno territory in California. The new unit is on track to be operational by the start of 2023.

Pizza Guys has taken a generous share of the California market, establishing over 80 stores in the Golden State since its flagship store was first founded in 1986 by Shahpour Nejad and Reza Kalantari. The pizza franchise can also be found in Nevada and Oregon.

Starting in 1994, Pizza Guys began franchising their concept, leading to explosive growth on the West Coast. The company is known for its specialty pizzas and fresh ingredients, including all natural and non-GMO sources. All pizzas are crafted with dough made daily in house, hand- shredded whole milk mozzarella cheese, and sauce created with Californian vine-ripened tomatoes.

Sales efforts for Pizza Guys have steadily continued to bring in new franchise partners — the brand is currently focusing on Southern California and Oregon markets. Both conversion and multi-unit opportunities are available as well as development territories. All franchisees undergo a comprehensive training program that includes hands-on training at both a Pizza Guys corporate store and the franchise location once it launches. Marketing resources such as collateral designs and social media campaigns are included with the franchise package along with ongoing operational support. To grab your own slice of Pizza Guys success, the company invites you to visit www.pizzaguys.com/franchising .

About Pizza Guys

Established in 1986 by co-founders Shahpour Nejad and Reza Kalantair, Pizza Guys is a national pizza chain focused on quality, value, service, and innovation. The brand has grown to 70+ locations since its inception 35 years ago. To learn more about Pizza Guys and its exciting pizza franchise ownership opportunity, visit www.pizzaguys.com/franchising or email Kyle Gjersee, Director of Franchise Sales, at kgjersee@pizzaguys.com .

