Pizza Guys Sets Sights on San Diego For Expansion

Thriving pizza chain looking to continue Southern California expansion as it sees success throughout Covid-19

Sacramento, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Pizza Guys , a California-based pizza restaurant that specializes in fresh, high quality food, is looking to continue its momentum in southern California by announcing expansion plans for San Diego. This announcement comes just weeks after the brand opened a new location in Santa Clarita, which despite the Covid-19 pandemic, has been the most successful opening in Pizza Guys’ history.

“The success that Pizza Guys has seen during the pandemic is further proof of the strength that the delivery and takeout business model provides,” stated Shahpour Nejad, CEO and co-founder of Pizza Guys. “Not only have we continued operations throughout the pandemic, our brand has been thriving across the Pizza Guys network because we have been able to keep providing our customers with access to trustworthy and delicious food offerings. We are excited to announce our expansion in San Diego and look forward to partnering with local entrepreneurs looking to bring a proven and affordable business concept to their community.”

While many restaurants have struggled to adapt to the changing restaurant landscape, Pizza Guys has been able to thrive due to its strong model and ability to adjust. As a takeout and delivery concept, Pizza Guys had the infrastructure in place to continue providing service to customers when stay-at-home mandates were put into effect. With a solid process in place to get people their food, Pizza Guys had time to quickly implement changes that would help protect customers and employees, including tamper-proof packaging, contactless delivery, cashless payments, and putting up Plexiglas in stores.

“As many people look for the next step in their career, we often see people turn to franchising as a solution,” noted Nejad. “Right now, we are seeing demand for food from takeout and delivery restaurants rise, which means it is a perfect industry for people to become involved in, especially with Pizza Guys. Our brand offers an affordable and stable model that has proven to be resilient during a pandemic or a recession. As an expanding brand, there are lots of territories for growth, and we are eager to bring our concept to serve new communities throughout Southern California and the West Coast.”

The brand is looking to partner with pizza lovers and customer-oriented businesspeople. It currently has four locations in Southern California: Santa Clarita, Apple Valley, Victorville and Rancho Cucamonga, and has the infrastructure in place to provide strong franchisee support. As Pizza Guys continues its expansion throughout Southern California, the brand is looking forward to serving new communities, including San Diego. Nejad believes Pizza Guys can open 15 new locations in San Diego, which would provide over 200 new job opportunities throughout the area.

About Pizza Guys

Founded in 1986 and franchising since 1994, Pizza Guys offers high-quality and delicious gourmet pizzas at a price point that can meet every budget. Each Pizza Guys pizza is handcrafted using fresh-made dough, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, and a sauce made with fresh-packed, California-grown tomatoes, all topped with high quality toppings from trusted brands. The brand currently has 70 stores open and operating across three states. The total investment necessary to begin operation of a Pizza Guys franchise can be up to $300,000. For more information about Pizza Guys, please visit: https://www.pizzaguys.com .

