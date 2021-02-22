Pizza Guys Rolls Out New Street Taco Flatbread

Expanding pizza franchise concept introduces a new offering that customers will love just in time for spring

Sacramento, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Pizza Guys – the fresh and high-quality Sacramento-based pizza franchise – is serving up something new at their locations: the Street Taco Flatbread. The new menu offering will be available at all 70+ Pizza Guys locations throughout California, Nevada, and Oregon starting on March 1.

The Street Taco Flatbread is freshly baked with authentic taco sauce and seasoning, all-natural grilled chicken, 100% whole milk mozzarella, and topped with fresh pico de gallo. Customers will also receive a complimentary side of lime and mini Cholula hot sauce with their order.

“Pizza Guys constantly strives to be innovative by creating exciting new menu items. We are thrilled to be adding the Street Taco Flatbread to our menu,” said Pizza Guys CEO and founder, Shahpour Nejad. “One bite of the Street Taco Flatbread provides customers a chance to escape to another experience.”

The Street Taco Flatbread will be available for $10.99 throughout the Sacramento, CA and Nevada markets, $12.99 in the Bay Area, and $13.99 in the Greater Bay Area. It will join the Fiery Pepperoni Bacon, Creamy Pesto Artichoke, and Grilled Chicken Spinach flatbreads already on the menu.

Pizza Guys has found success throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. The brand already had the takeout and delivery infrastructure in place to provide service to customers when stay-at-home orders were implemented. In order to ensure the safety of both employees and customers, Pizza Guys has implemented tamper-proof packaging, contactless delivery, cashless payments and has put up sneeze guards in stores as well.

About Pizza Guys

Founded in 1986 and franchising since 1994, Pizza Guys offers high-quality and delicious gourmet pizzas at a price point that can meet every budget. Each Pizza Guys pizza is handcrafted using fresh-made dough, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, and a sauce made with fresh-packed, California-grown tomatoes, all topped with high quality toppings from trusted brands. The brand currently has 70 stores open and operating across three states. For more information about Pizza Guys, please visit: https://www.pizzaguys.com .

