Pizza Guys Rolls Out New Cheezee Garlic Rolls

Increasingly Popular Pizza Franchise Concept Introduces a New Buttery Garlic Menu Item that Customers will Love

Sacramento, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Pizza Guys – a Sacramento-based pizza chain specializing in unique flavors and fresh quality food – is serving up something new and delicious to kick off its Garlic Feast Campaign for the holidays: Cheezee Garlic Rolls. The new menu item is available at all 70+ Pizza Guys locations and will be a permanent addition to the menu.

The Cheezee Garlic Rolls are made with Pizza Guys’ creamy signature white garlic sauce, filled with gooey mozzarella cheese, and sprinkled with minced garlic. These new rolls are one of the many delicious options that has the chain’s signature white garlic sauce. With over 15 menu items full of garlic flavors, garlic lovers can enjoy an extravagant garlic feast in the comfort of their own home with Pizza Guys.

“Pizza Guys is constantly creating new menu items that customers will love and can’t get anywhere else. Therefore, we are thrilled to be adding the Cheezee Garlic Rolls to our menu,” said Pizza Guys CEO and Founder, Shahpour Nejad. “The garlic and buttery flavors of our Cheezee Garlic Rolls are a perfect addition to any meal or feast.”

For 35 years, Pizza Guys has been committed to offering quality artisan pizzas and ensuring customer satisfaction. Home of the specialty pizzas, all locations make their dough from scratch daily and top it with their secret blend of herbs, spices, and vine-ripened tomatoes grown in Central California. All ingredients are high-quality and always fresh. Without compromising quality, Pizza Guys offers deals to meet every budget and appeals to every customer. The brand prides itself on its customer service and is looking to partner with pizza lovers and customer-oriented businesspeople. Pizza Guys’ business model has allowed the brand’s stores to continue operating successfully throughout the pandemic.

About Pizza Guys

Founded in 1986 and franchising since 1994, Pizza Guys offers high-quality and delicious gourmet pizzas at a price point that can meet every budget. Each Pizza Guys pizza is handcrafted using fresh-made dough, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, and a sauce made with fresh-packed, California-grown tomatoes, all topped with high quality toppings from trusted brands. The brand currently has over 70 stores open and operating across three states. For more information about Pizza Guys, please visit: https://www.pizzaguys.com .

