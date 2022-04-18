Pizza Guys Opens Newest Location in Redding

Redding Family Helps Pizza Franchise Expand in Northern California

Redding, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Pizza Guys – a Sacramento-based pizza restaurant that specializes in fresh, high-quality food – is further expanding its California presence by opening its newest location in Redding. The new location, owned by Joben Khatkar and his family, is located at 2110 Eureka Way, Redding Ca. 96001. This is the first Pizza Guys location for the Khatkar family, who have plans to open more locations in the area.

Joben, a 20-year-old college student at the University of California Santa Cruz will be working with his father, mother, and brother to develop and operate the Pizza Guys location in the area. Joben’s father, Sukhwinder emigrated to the United States from India 30 years ago. His father spent time managing a pizza restaurant in Boston prior to the family moving to Redding and felt owning and operating a pizza restaurant would be a great investment. The family purchased land downtown, developed a plaza and decided Pizza Guys would be a perfect fit for the area.

“We knew when we spoke to Pizza Guys it was the right choice for Redding,” said Khatkar. “The Pizza Guys team made us feel we were a part of their family, and we want to extend that same energy to our guests in Redding.”

The Pizza Guys’ brand has been able to maintain the steady growth and success it experienced during the peak of the pandemic. Its community-based approach and consistent opening of additional locations has provided those most affected by COVID-19 with employment opportunities and local donations. Pizza Guys intends to continue expansion across California and the west in 2022.

“The Khatkar family showcases a strong belief in our brand, something that is truly important to us,” said Pizza Guys CEO and founder Shahpour Nejad. “We are extremely excited to support them on their first location and can’t wait to see the positive impact they will have in the Redding community.”

