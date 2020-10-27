Pizza Guys Opening New Stockton Location

Local entrepreneur opening new pizza restaurant as business booms during pandemic

Sacramento, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Pizza Guys – a Sacramento-based pizza restaurant that specializes in fresh, high quality food – is continuing to further expand its presence in central California by opening its third Stockton location. Throughout the pandemic, Pizza Guys has seen incredible growth and success due to the increase in demand for delivery and takeout food as people have avoided crowded dining rooms or decided to stay at home altogether. To keep up with the increase in demand, Pizza Guys hired over 300 new employees across the system, providing jobs to those whose employment had been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new location – slated to open in early November – will be located at 7860 West Lane Suite B-3 , and will be owned and operated by Abe Mohammed. Originally from Pakistan, Mohammed moved to the United States to attend college. Mohammed’s journey with Pizza Guys began 22 years ago when he opened a Pizza Guys location just four years after graduating from college. Over the course of the next two decades, Mohammed continued to help grow the Pizza Guys brand throughout California. He currently owns three other Pizza Guys locations, including the other two in Stockton, and the Brentwood location. Mohammed is eager to continue to expand and reach more people in the Stockton community.

“From the time I opened my first Pizza Guys location, I knew it was the perfect brand for me,” stated Mohammed. “The brand is supportive and truly works with the franchisees to help them through every step of the process, not to mention the food is incredible and customers love having us be a part of their community.”

While many restaurants struggled during the pandemic due to the shifting restaurant landscape, Pizza Guys has thrived due to its delivery and takeout model, and ability to adapt to the circumstances quickly and effectively. As a takeout and delivery concept, when the pandemic struck, Pizza Guys already had the infrastructure in place to provide service to customers when stay-at-home orders were implemented. The brand also already had the operations and processes in place to continue to get people their food through delivery and takeout. In order to ensure the safety of both employees and customers, Pizza Guys has implemented tamper-proof packaging, contactless delivery, cashless payments and has put up sneeze guards in stores as well.

“Throughout Covid-19 Pizza Guys has proven why it is one of the strongest pizza concepts in franchising,” said Pizza Guys CEO and founder Shahpour Nejad. “We have continued to open locations so we can extend our reach and serve our customers thanks to dedicated and knowledgeable franchise partners like Abe. We are eager for him to open his doors and begin serving more people in the Stockton community.”

About Pizza Guys

Founded in 1986 and franchising since 1994, Pizza Guys offers high-quality and delicious gourmet pizzas at a price point that can meet every budget. Each Pizza Guys pizza is handcrafted using fresh-made dough, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, and a sauce made with fresh-packed, California-grown tomatoes, all topped with high quality toppings from trusted brands. The brand currently has 70 stores open and operating across three states. For more information about Pizza Guys, please visit: https://www.pizzaguys.com .

