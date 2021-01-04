Pizza Guys Opening New Location in Corona

Pizza Restaurant with Plans for Growth Adds Location in Southern California

Sacramento, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Pizza Guys – a Sacramento-based pizza restaurant that specializes in fresh, high quality food – is continuing to further expand its presence in southern California by opening its first Corona location, with additional plans to add two more in Corona in the future. The location will be owned by Kamiar Nejad, the 27 year old son of Pizza Guys’ founder and CEO Shahpour Nejad. This will be Kamiar’s first location in southern California and second franchise location in the state. He plans to hire up to 25 people at the new Corona location, and is seeking employees that are looking to be part of a team that helps give back. Plans to immerse the brand in the local community include a number of initiatives, including sponsorships, donations to first responders, involvement with local schools, and more.

The new location – opening in early January – will be located at 540 Hidden Valley Pkwy Suite 103 in Corona. Originally from the Sacramento area, Nejad has watched his father lead Pizza Guys to grow across California, Oregon, and Nevada. He currently owns one other Pizza Guys near Sacramento and would like to continue opening Pizza Guys restaurants in the Los Angeles and San Diego areas.

Throughout the pandemic Pizza Guys’ loyal customers have stuck with the brand, and an increase in demand for delivery and takeout has led to incredible growth and success. To keep up with increased demand, Pizza Guys hired over 300 new employees across the system, providing jobs to those whose employment had been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Pizza Guys has always put community first including donating thousands of pizzas to healthcare workers since the start of the pandemic and giving employees free pizzas to take home after each shift.

“From the time I was 3 years old I wanted to be the CEO of Pizza Guys like my dad, and my love for our restaurants and the community is stronger than ever before,” stated Nejad. “The brand is focused on our employees and customers, and truly cares about our product and the people we are serving.”

As a takeout and delivery concept, when the pandemic struck, Pizza Guys already had the infrastructure in place to provide service to customers when stay-at-home orders were implemented. The brand also already had the operations and processes in place to continue to get people their food through delivery and takeout. In order to ensure the safety of both employees and customers, Pizza Guys has implemented tamper-proof packaging, contactless delivery, cashless payments and has put up sneeze guards in stores as well. The Corona location will also have curbside pickup and contactless delivery available.

“Pizza Guys has proven why it is one of the strongest pizza concepts in franchising,” said Pizza Guys CEO and founder Shahpour Nejad. “We have continued to open locations so we can extend our reach and serve our customers throughout this unprecedented pandemic thanks to dedicated and knowledgeable franchise partners and our loyal customers. We are eager to open the doors at our new Corona location and begin serving the community.”

For more information about Pizza Guys’ franchise opportunity, visit https://www.pizzaguys.com/franchising .

About Pizza Guys

Founded in 1986 and franchising since 1994, Pizza Guys offers high-quality and delicious gourmet pizzas at a price point that can meet every budget. Each Pizza Guys pizza is handcrafted using fresh-made dough, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, and a sauce made with fresh-packed, California-grown tomatoes, all topped with high quality toppings from trusted brands. The brand currently has 70 stores open and operating across three states. For more information about Pizza Guys, please visit: https://www.pizzaguys.com .

Contact:

Cody O’Hara

Franchise Elevator PR

859-547-7010

cohara@franchiseelevator.com

