Pizza Guys New Location Opening in Chatsworth

Sacramento, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Pizza Guys – a Sacramento-based pizza restaurant specializing in fresh, high-quality pizza creations – is further expanding its Los Angeles presence by opening its newest location in Chatsworth. The new location will be located at 9849 Mason Ave. and will be owned by Ali Jamshidi. The Chatsworth location is slated to open in mid-May. This will be the first Pizza Guys location Jamshidi intends on opening in the area, with plans to open more over the next several years.

Jamshidi is no stranger to Pizza Guys. After working at a Pizza Guys location in Sacramento, he fell in love with the brand and everything that it stood for. From the menu to the business model, Jamshidi knew it was a concept that he wanted to be part of. When he finally decided to explore the world of franchising, he knew there was only one option that fit him the best. It was Pizza Guys’ high-quality pizza, the brand’s loyal customers, and his familiarity with the brand that made his decision easy.

“I have worked in the food industry for years, but Pizza Guys has always been my favorite brand to work with,” said Jamshidi. “I loved everything on the menu. The atmosphere was always great and every Pizza Guys customer was always friendly and supportive. After working in the restaurant, I realized that I wanted to become more involved with the business and open my very own Pizza Guys franchise.”

The Pizza Guys’ brand has steadily grown and overcame the many challenges of the pandemic. The brand’s community-based approach and consistent opening of additional locations has provided employment opportunities and local donations to the many communities where it operates.

“We are very excited to see Jamshidi take the next step to become a Pizza Guys franchisee. This showcases our employees’ strong belief in our brand, something that is truly important to us,” said Pizza Guys CEO and founder Shahpour Nejad. “We are extremely excited to support him on the opening of his first location and can’t wait to see the positive impact it will have on the Chatsworth community.”

For more information about Pizza Guys’ franchise opportunity, visit https://www.pizzaguys.com/franchising/our-brand/ .

About Pizza Guys

Founded in 1986 and franchising since 1994, Pizza Guys offers high-quality and delicious gourmet pizzas at a price point that can meet every budget. Each Pizza Guys pizza is handcrafted using fresh-made dough, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, and a sauce made with fresh-packed, California-grown tomatoes, all topped with high quality toppings from trusted brands. The brand currently has 75+ stores open and operating across three states. For more information about Pizza Guys, please visit https://www.pizzaguys.com .

