Pizza Guys Kicks Off New Year With Impossible Meat Menu Items

Rapidly expanding pizza franchise launches new menu items featuring alternative meat options

Sacramento, CA ( Restaurant News Release ) Pizza Guys – a Sacramento-based pizza restaurant that specializes in fresh, high quality food – is excited to launch two new menu items: the Impossible

Beef BBQ pizza and the Impossible

Artichoke Pesto pizza. Both new pizzas will be available in all 70+ Pizza Guys stores throughout California, Oregon, and Nevada starting on January 4.

The Impossible

Beef BBQ pizza features a Tuscany thin crust, Impossible

beef made from plants, 100% whole milk mozzarella, sliced red onions, and drizzled with Cattlemens® spicy BBQ sauce. The Impossible

Artichoke Pesto pizza features Tuscany thin crust, 100% whole milk mozzarella, green olives, marinated artichoke hearts, diced tomatoes and Impossible

beef. In addition to these new menu items, Pizza Guys customers can also add Impossible

beef as a topping to their own pizza creation as well.

“We are incredibly excited to provide our customers with access to Impossible

products,” stated Pizza Guys CEO and founder Shahpour Nejad. “Plant-based alternative meat menu items are a rising trend in the pizza industry and we look forward to being able to share our new menu items with our customers.”

Pizza Guys has found success throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. The brand already had the takeout and delivery infrastructure in place to provide service to customers when stay-at-home orders were implemented. In order to ensure the safety of both employees and customers, Pizza Guys has implemented tamper-proof packaging, contactless delivery, cashless payments and has put up sneeze guards in stores as well.

About Pizza Guys

Founded in 1986 and franchising since 1994, Pizza Guys offers high-quality and delicious gourmet pizzas at a price point that can meet every budget. Each Pizza Guys pizza is handcrafted using fresh-made dough, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, and a sauce made with fresh-packed, California-grown tomatoes, all topped with high quality toppings from trusted brands. The brand currently has 70 stores open and operating across three states. For more information about Pizza Guys, please visit: https://www.pizzaguys.com .

