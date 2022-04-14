Pizza Guys – Instant Pickup Perks for All Customers!

Fast-growing Pizza Franchise Gives an Extra Treat to Customers who Pick Up Their Orders

Sacramento, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) One of Pizza Guys ‘ core values is prioritizing its customers. With a delivery and takeout business model, the brand values the time and effort it takes customers to pick up their orders. Since day one, Pizza Guys have been offering Pickup Perks to show appreciation to its customers. When customers pick up any order over $20 ($25 at select locations), they will receive either a 2-liter bottle of soda or a container of ice cream for free.

The Pickup Perks are instant so customers don’t have to wait until the next time they purchase. They can receive their free item immediately when they pick up their orders. Additionally, these perks are not a one-time thing and are continuous for all orders that meet the minimum purchase requirements.

“Customers are our top priority. It’s more important now than ever to continue showing our customers that we appreciate them with perks they can enjoy instantly. Not only that, our customers are like family so it’s always a wonderful feeling to see our customers when they walk through our doors to say hello.” said Pizza Guys CEO and Founder, Shahpour Nejad.

For over 35 years, Pizza Guys has been committed to offering quality artisan pizzas and ensuring customer satisfaction. As Home of the Specialty Pizzas, all locations make their dough from scratch daily and top it with their secret sauce blend of herbs, spices, and vine-ripened tomatoes grown in Central California. Only premium ingredients and fresh produce are used. The brand prides itself on its customer service and is looking to partner with pizza lovers and customer-oriented businesspeople. Pizza Guys’ business model has allowed the brand’s stores to continue operating successfully throughout the pandemic.

For more information about Pizza Guys, please visit https://www.pizzaguys.com .

About Pizza Guys

Founded in 1986 and franchising since 1994, Pizza Guys offers high-quality and delicious gourmet pizzas at a price point that can meet every budget. Each Pizza Guys pizza is handcrafted using fresh-made dough, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, and a sauce made with fresh-packed, California-grown tomatoes, all topped with high quality toppings from trusted brands. The brand currently has over 70 stores open and operating across three states. For more information about Pizza Guys, please visit https://www.pizzaguys.com .

Contact:

Alec Miszuk

Franchise Elevator PR

630-484-0797

amiszuk@franchiseelevator.com

More from Pizza Guys

The post Pizza Guys – Instant Pickup Perks for All Customers! first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.