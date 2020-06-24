Pizza Guys Franchise Thrives Amid Pandemic

Pizza chain adapts to permanently changed restaurant industry due to Covid-19, seeks to add 300 job opportunities system wide.

Sacramento, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) While dine-in restaurants across the nation were hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, the takeout and pizza industries have flourished. Pizza Guys , a California-based pizza concept, has taken this opportunity to use its success to help others. After adapting operations to ensure safety of employees and customers during Covid-19, Pizza Guys was quick to step in and give back to the communities they serve in a time of crisis. The brand’s takeout and delivery business model has propelled the brand’s success so much, that in addition to donating over 14,500 pizzas to healthcare workers throughout California, Oregon, and Nevada, the brand is also now actively looking to expand its presence in new communities.

As Pizza Guys continues to navigate the changing restaurant landscape, the brand has announced that it is looking to add dedicated franchise partners in Riverside, Orange, Ventura, San Diego and the San Diego areas to help the brand grow its presence in Southern California. They are also looking at growth in markets across California, Nevada, and Oregon that they already have a presence in.

“Throughout the pandemic, delivery and takeout restaurants have shown that their business models are strong and resilient,” said Pizza Guys CEO and founder Shahpour Nejad. “Now more than ever, people need access to restaurants where they can get high quality food without ever leaving their home, and Pizza Guys is the best in the industry in providing that experience. We are eager to partner with community oriented entrepreneurs seeking an exciting business opportunity with a rapidly expanding pizza chain.”

As Pizza Guys looks to expand its presence, the brand is also looking to add to its team. Pizza Guys is looking to add 300 job opportunities across its system. The brand’s success during the pandemic has created a demand for servers and drivers, and Pizza Guys is looking to offer a job to those who may need one due to the pandemic.

“We know that a sufficient staff is critical to running a successful business, especially in the midst of a pandemic as the demand for our products continues to rise,” stated Nejad. “As Pizza Guys continues to grow, we understand that other industries have not been as fortunate and we are happy we can help by offering job opportunities during this difficult time.”

Operationally, the brand has remained very fluid and ahead-of-the-curve when dealing with Covid-19. From the very beginning, the brand has implemented changes to assure customers that their pizza is safe by offering tamper-proof delivery containers, and contactless delivery. In addition to changes to its delivery procedures, the brand also offers contactless payment, and curbside pickup. In their stores, Pizza Guys has put up plexiglass and has provided employees with masks, and gloves.

“Flexibility during a time of crisis is absolutely crucial for business continuity,” stated Nejad. “Our model has allowed us to continue to successfully provide customers with the high quality pizza they have come to love from our locations. Being able to offer something that can make people smile at the end of the day is what Pizza Guys is all about, and we are grateful for the opportunity to continue to do so through our pizza.”

