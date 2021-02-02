Pizza Guys Continues to Expand California Presence

Growing pizza franchise concept thriving as demand for takeout and delivery continues to rise in 2021

Sacramento, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Pizza Guys – a Sacramento-based pizza restaurant that specializes in fresh, high quality food – is continuing to position itself as a leader in the pizza industry in 2021. The brand is already using the momentum it gained in 2020 to further expand its network of 70+ locations. In 2021, Pizza Guys is slated to open six new locations in the first several months of the year:

Corona, California

San Jose, California

Berkley, California (March)

Atwater, California (May)

Lancaster, California (June)

Fresno, California (July)

“As we continue to provide our customers with access to high-quality food throughout California, Oregon, and Nevada, we are proud to expand our network and support new communities, especially during the pandemic,” said Pizza Guys CEO and founder Shahpour Nejad.

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, Pizza Guys has assured their customers they will continue to innovate and provide the best service and best offerings available. Back when the pandemic first struck, the brand utilized its advanced point-of-sale system – Touchpoint.io – to almost instantly implement contactless delivery, and contactless payment options for customers. This innovation helped the brand protect employees and customers by eliminating transactions that typically take place in the pizza buying process, thereby minimizing the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

Throughout the pandemic, Pizza Guys corporate has helped franchisees by offering guidance and support for updating in-store operations and procedures. The brand has helped franchisees by assisting with the development and implementation of new training and cleaning procedures, working with them to understand the adaptations made to the point-of-sale system, and aiding with the installation of Plexiglas sneeze guards, among other continuous support. The brand also implemented a program that allowed every Pizza Guys employee the chance to take home a large pizza after each shift, no matter how long the shift.

Another major factor for the brand’s success has been the takeout and delivery model. While many restaurants were forced to adapt their operations to adjust to dining room restrictions, Pizza Guys already had the infrastructure in-place to provide convenient takeout and delivery options to customers.

“As guidelines were implemented that limited or closed dining rooms, the demand for delivery and takeout increased very rapidly,” added Nejad. “Because of our model, our brand has continued to grow and thrive during these unprecedented times, allowing us to hire more workers and create much-needed jobs in communities throughout the West Coast.”

In addition to providing high quality food to customers during Covid-19, Pizza Guys also continued its commitment to supporting the communities that it serves by donating over 14,500 pizzas to hospital and healthcare workers throughout California, Oregon, and Nevada. The brand also donated pizzas to homeless shelters, as well as to high schools to help students celebrate their graduations. Pizza Guys continued its yearly “Stronger Together” Campaign, which takes place during the month of October (Breast Cancer Awareness Month) and supports the American Cancer Society by wearing pink uniforms, having pink decorations in the stores, and using pink boxes. Additionally, for every Stronger Together deal sold, the brand donates a dollar to the American Cancer Society.

“Supporting the communities that our locations serve have always been a key part of who Pizza Guys is as a brand, so when Covid-19 struck, providing free pizzas for frontline workers was just a small way we could showcase our appreciation for their hard work and sacrifice,” added Nejad.

About Pizza Guys

Founded in 1986 and franchising since 1994, Pizza Guys offers high-quality and delicious gourmet pizzas at a price point that can meet every budget. Each Pizza Guys pizza is handcrafted using fresh-made dough, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, and a sauce made with fresh-packed, California-grown tomatoes, all topped with high quality toppings from trusted brands. The brand currently has 70 stores open and operating across three states. For more information about Pizza Guys, please visit: https://www.pizzaguys.com .

Contact:

Charlie Jones

Franchise Elevator PR

847-239-8171

CJones@franchiseelevator.com

The post Pizza Guys Continues to Expand California Presence first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.